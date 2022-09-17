Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Poroporoaki: Cletus Maanu Paul (ONZM)

Saturday, 17 September 2022, 1:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

E te rangatira Maanu, takoto mai ra, i tō marae i Wairaka, te marae o te wahine nāna

I inoi kia Whakatānea ia kia tae ae ia ki te hopu i te waka Mātaatua kia kore ai i riro i te moana.

Ko koe anō tēnā he pukumahi koe mō o iwi a Ngāti Awa raua ko Ngati Manawa.

Engari kua ea o mahi i tēnei ao i aia nei. Ka nui nga mihi ki a koe, kei te aue o iwi engari kua maro kē tō haere.

Nō reira, haere, haere ki o mātua tūpuna me te maha e whanga mai ana ki tua o te ārai.

Moe mai, moe mai, moe mai ra, e te Rangatira.

Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson wishes to acknowledge the passing of Māori leader Cletus Maanu Paul (ONZM) this week.

The Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Manawa descendant was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2019, for his services to Māori.

“Maanu was a staunch advocate and leader for Māori who was passionate about his iwi, hapū and whānau. He is a huge loss for his people,” Willie Jackson says.

Born in Murupara, Maanu initially worked as a surveyor, retraining at Hamilton Teachers’ College in 1974.

In his first teaching job at Hamilton Boys’ High, he took his students to join the Māori Land March that went through the city.

“Maanu was very vocal and strategic when it came to Te Ao Māori. He was a gifted orator, with a great sense of humour who never ceased to challenge the establishment and government,” Willie Jackson said.

The 83-year-old was a long-serving member of the New Zealand Māori Council and a negotiator in the historic Māori fisheries claim that led to the Sealord Settlement in 1992.

Willie Jackson said, Maanu worked alongside the former Māori Council chair the late Sir Graham Latimer, and was involved in other claims, including the Wai 262 claim over the recognition and protection of the cultural and intellectual rights of Māori over indigenous flora and fauna.

He was executive chair of the council between 1997 and 2002, and in 2012, was appointed co-chair with Sir Eddie Taihakurei Durie.

Manu and Sir Eddie led the New Zealand Māori Council campaign for water rights that attracted huge interest, criticism and support.

Willie Jackson said that was a great period in time for the Māori Council.

“Maanu and Sir Eddie deserve all the credit for fronting a hugely controversial issue, challenging the government and making all New Zealanders aware of Māori water rights,” Willie Jackson said.

Maanu is survived by his wife, Gwenda, their four children and their many mokopuna.

“My condolences go out to his whānau at this sad time but they can rest assure that Maanu has left a legacy that his whānau and the wider community can be proud of,” Willie Jackson said.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Regal Mourning Marathon


The media coverage of the mourning process for Elizabeth II seems to be as endless as the lines of people waiting patiently to pay their respects. (The British are very good at standing in queues.) New Zealand’s official ten day mourning period ends on Monday, after the state funeral in Westminster Abbey. Yet then – a week later - the special one-off holiday on September 26 will invite us all back into the grief cycle once more...
More>>



 
 



National: Bishop Appointed Campaign Chair
The National Party’s 2023 campaign is taking shape with the selection of senior MP Chris Bishop as Campaign Chair for the next General Election, says National Party Leader Christopher Luxon... More>>



Grant Robertson: The New Zealand Economy – The Case For Optimism
There are a few quotes that I could use to sum up where the world is today in the bow wave of COVID, facing the effects of a war, and the spiralling cost of living. One stands out for me. In the midst of chaos there is always opportunity... More>>



Government: Investing In 1000 More Teachers And Student Learning Affected By COVID-19
The Government is continuing to invest in teachers and students, through a multi-million dollar package to boost teacher supply and provide extra support for young people whose learning has been disrupted by COVID-19... More>>


Government: Helping Small Businesses Get Paid On Time
The Government is adding to the support it has offered New Zealand’s small businesses by introducing new measures to help ensure they get paid on time. A Business Payment Practices disclosure regime is being established... More>>


Government: Honouring The Legacy Of Ken Douglas
Acting Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Priyanca Radhakrishnan expressed her sadness and condolences at the passing of leading trade unionist Ken Douglas... More>>

Greens: James Shaw Re-elected As Co-leader Of Party
Members of the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand have re-elected James Shaw as Co-leader, alongside Marama Davidson. A total of 142 delegate votes were received, 138 of which voted for James... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 