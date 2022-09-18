Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour Still Clinging On To Covid Travel Bureaucracy

Sunday, 18 September 2022, 12:29 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Labour still won’t properly move on from Covid, as it continues to make people fill out the pointless Traveller Declaration Form to travel to New Zealand,” says ACT’s Immigration spokesperson Dr James McDowall.

“The form doesn’t serve a purpose other than to put off potential travellers and irritate people who just want to come home. It can take up to 40 minutes to fill out and exists to get travellers to disclose Covid-related information that serves no purpose and is no longer used by the Government.

“ACT is calling on the Government to use common sense and scrap it.

“For Kiwis this is an issue of rights, even New Zealanders are required to fill out a form or they will not be allowed on the plane. Kiwis should not need government permission based on an outdated form to be able to return to their home.

“This is a Government that is drowning in bureaucracy, the declaration form is another bureaucratic function that has passed its use-by date, but the Government can’t bear to part with it.

“ACT says Immigration New Zealand needs to start thinking like a recruitment agency rather than a security guard.

“We want New Zealand to be a welcoming place with easy to navigate and common-sense protocols. That way we can get people flowing the right way through our borders again and grow our economy.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Regal Mourning Marathon


The media coverage of the mourning process for Elizabeth II seems to be as endless as the lines of people waiting patiently to pay their respects. (The British are very good at standing in queues.) New Zealand’s official ten day mourning period ends on Monday, after the state funeral in Westminster Abbey. Yet then – a week later - the special one-off holiday on September 26 will invite us all back into the grief cycle once more...
More>>



 
 



National: Bishop Appointed Campaign Chair
The National Party’s 2023 campaign is taking shape with the selection of senior MP Chris Bishop as Campaign Chair for the next General Election, says National Party Leader Christopher Luxon... More>>



Grant Robertson: The New Zealand Economy – The Case For Optimism
There are a few quotes that I could use to sum up where the world is today in the bow wave of COVID, facing the effects of a war, and the spiralling cost of living. One stands out for me. In the midst of chaos there is always opportunity... More>>



Government: Investing In 1000 More Teachers And Student Learning Affected By COVID-19
The Government is continuing to invest in teachers and students, through a multi-million dollar package to boost teacher supply and provide extra support for young people whose learning has been disrupted by COVID-19... More>>


Government: Helping Small Businesses Get Paid On Time
The Government is adding to the support it has offered New Zealand’s small businesses by introducing new measures to help ensure they get paid on time. A Business Payment Practices disclosure regime is being established... More>>


Government: Honouring The Legacy Of Ken Douglas
Acting Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Priyanca Radhakrishnan expressed her sadness and condolences at the passing of leading trade unionist Ken Douglas... More>>

Greens: James Shaw Re-elected As Co-leader Of Party
Members of the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand have re-elected James Shaw as Co-leader, alongside Marama Davidson. A total of 142 delegate votes were received, 138 of which voted for James... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 