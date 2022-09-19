Parliament

Sam Uffindell Rejoins National Caucus

Monday, 19 September 2022, 2:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The National Party caucus met today and reinstated Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell, following an independent investigation which found that Mr Uffindell did not engage in the serious behaviour alleged in the media, National Leader Christopher Luxon says.

Mr Uffindell was stood down from the caucus on August 9 after a woman made allegations about Mr Uffindell when they shared a student flat with four others in Otago in 2003. Mr Uffindell strongly denied the incident that his flatmate described.

The National Party appointed King’s Counsel Maria Dew to conduct an independent investigation into the woman’s claim, which followed Mr Uffindell’s admission of bullying at high school.

The investigation also provided a safe and confidential environment for anyone else to come forward with information or further allegations.

Fourteen people were interviewed during the investigation, and a number of written statements were provided.

Mr Luxon says he and National Party President Sylvia Wood received Ms Dew’s report late on Thursday night.

“On behalf of the Party, I want to thank Ms Dew for her diligent, professional and impartial work, and also thank all those who participated as complainants, witnesses and referees. Consistent with confidentiality undertakings given, the report will not be made public.”

To summarise:

  • Ms Dew’s thorough investigation did not substantiate any allegations of bullying outside Mr Uffindell’s time at King’s College.
  • Regarding the alleged Otago University flat incident, there are differing accounts of what occurred and Ms Dew concluded the event was not as it was described in the media. Despite this conclusion, it is clear that the complainant’s experience in a deteriorating flat relationship caused her harm.
  • Aside from his time at King’s College, and interactions with his flatmate at university, no one else came forward who considered themselves a victim of Mr Uffindell’s behaviour.

“The investigation has found there are differing accounts of an incident that happened 20 years ago in the context of a student flat that was breaking up. Mr Uffindell has acknowledged that things were said that he now realises his flatmate overheard, which he regrets,” says Mr Luxon.

“Mr Uffindell has also publicly acknowledged that he was a bully at King’s College and that this behaviour harmed a number of people, for which he has apologised.

“With the known matters having now been independently considered, and with Mr Uffindell’s own acknowledgement that he is a different person now to the person he once was, we are now able to move forward.

“Mr Uffindell is looking forward to working hard for the people of Tauranga. I am confident he can and will do that.”

