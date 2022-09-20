Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Public Holiday Shouldn’t Cost Kiwis

Tuesday, 20 September 2022, 1:42 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Creating a new public holiday on a whim is causing chaos amongst businesses, our health system and schools, what’s worse, we’re behind the world again after waiting two weeks for Jacinda Ardern to get home from New York,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“This public holiday is estimated by MBIE to cost $450m, while it is also adding more pressure to New Zealand’s overburdened health system. The Te Whatu Ora district director for Wairarapa said there will be 488 disruptions to appointments and surgeries in Wairarapa alone due to the holiday. Tens of thousands of Kiwis across the country are going to miss out because of it.

“Principals are telling me the timing couldn’t be worse either. Kids have already had too much time off school through Covid and now they’re being told to stay home one week before holidays.

“New Zealanders are feeling the loss of the Queen, she was a true leader who selflessly served the commonwealth every day of her life. But who thought having a day off at enormous cost to children and patients was the right way to honour a woman who worked all her life?

“As is the norm for Jacinda Ardern’s Government, we’re behind the rest of the world in even holding the holiday. Australia’s day of remembrance is taking place on Thursday 22 September, just a few days after the funeral. In New Zealand we’re waiting an entire week because Jacinda Ardern wants to be back from her overseas trip for it.

“Having a day to pay tribute to such an incredible leader is only fair, but businesses should not have to pay the cost, our health system shouldn’t grind to a halt and schools should be free to choose how they recognise it. It should also be within an appropriate timeframe of the event we’re commemorating, not on the first day that suits Ardern’s schedule.

“It is possible to do it right. Labour could introduce legislation to Parliament that says there is a public holiday, and workers have the right to take a day of annual or unpaid leave. If people are not willing to take a day of annual or unpaid leave to recognise the Queen, that is their choice.

“While ACT respects the Queen, we also respect business owners and acknowledge that our economy simply can’t afford to take another $450 million hit, and that Kiwis shouldn’t miss out on education and healthcare. That’s not what Her Majesty would have wanted.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Regal Mourning Marathon


The media coverage of the mourning process for Elizabeth II seems to be as endless as the lines of people waiting patiently to pay their respects. (The British are very good at standing in queues.) New Zealand’s official ten day mourning period ends on Monday, after the state funeral in Westminster Abbey. Yet then – a week later - the special one-off holiday on September 26 will invite us all back into the grief cycle once more...
More>>



 
 

National: Sam Uffindell Rejoins Caucus
The National Party caucus met today and reinstated Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell, following an independent investigation which found that Mr Uffindell did not engage in the serious behaviour alleged in the media... More>>


National: Bishop Appointed Campaign Chair
The National Party’s 2023 campaign is taking shape with the selection of senior MP Chris Bishop as Campaign Chair for the next General Election, says National Party Leader Christopher Luxon... More>>



Grant Robertson: The New Zealand Economy – The Case For Optimism
There are a few quotes that I could use to sum up where the world is today in the bow wave of COVID, facing the effects of a war, and the spiralling cost of living. One stands out for me. In the midst of chaos there is always opportunity... More>>



Greens: Govt Must Reunite Afghan Refugees With Their Families
The Green Party is once again calling on the Government to support victims of war, oppression, and violence to reunite with their families and put down roots in Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>


Government: Helping Small Businesses Get Paid On Time
The Government is adding to the support it has offered New Zealand’s small businesses by introducing new measures to help ensure they get paid on time. A Business Payment Practices disclosure regime is being established... More>>


Government: Honouring The Legacy Of Ken Douglas
Acting Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Priyanca Radhakrishnan expressed her sadness and condolences at the passing of leading trade unionist Ken Douglas... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 