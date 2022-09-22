What Do You Think Of Increased Penalties For Biosecurity Breaches?

The Primary Production Committee is seeking public submissions on the Increased Penalties for Breach of Biosecurity Bill. The bill intends to increase the immediate fine for biosecurity breaches, and give biosecurity officers stronger authority to refuse entry.

This omnibus bill is a Member's bill in the name of Hon Jacqui Dean. It would amend several Acts to increase the immediate fine from $400 to $1000 and increase the conviction fine to $2000. It would give biosecurity officers or the Minister the right to refuse entry to temporary entry class visa holders if they fail to comply with the Biosecurity Act 1993, or any directions made by an officer.

The bill would also allow the Minister to deport a temporary entry class visa holder if they fail to comply with the Biosecurity Act or any directions made by a biosecurity officer.



Tell the Primary Production Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Thursday, 3 November 2022.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

© Scoop Media

