Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

What Do You Think Of Increased Penalties For Biosecurity Breaches?

Thursday, 22 September 2022, 5:43 pm
Press Release: Primary Production Committee

The Primary Production Committee is seeking public submissions on the Increased Penalties for Breach of Biosecurity Bill. The bill intends to increase the immediate fine for biosecurity breaches, and give biosecurity officers stronger authority to refuse entry.

This omnibus bill is a Member's bill in the name of Hon Jacqui Dean. It would amend several Acts to increase the immediate fine from $400 to $1000 and increase the conviction fine to $2000. It would give biosecurity officers or the Minister the right to refuse entry to temporary entry class visa holders if they fail to comply with the Biosecurity Act 1993, or any directions made by an officer.

The bill would also allow the Minister to deport a temporary entry class visa holder if they fail to comply with the Biosecurity Act or any directions made by a biosecurity officer.


Tell the Primary Production Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Thursday, 3 November 2022.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Primary Production Committee on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Ram-raids As A Policy Outcome, Not A Cause


New British PM Liz Truss is giving us a useful foretaste of what a change of government here next year would deliver: tax cuts, welfare reductions, law and order crackdowns, and further handouts to banks. On Friday, the new British Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to unveil a major “’fiscal event” rather than a mini-budget. This linguistic sleight of hand will enable the package to escape the scrutiny of the independent Office of Budget Responsibility...
More>>



 
 

National: Public Service Commissioner To Probe Mahuta Links
Contracts between Nanaia Mahuta’s husband Gannin Ormsby and the Crown will be investigated by the Public Service Commissioner, National’s Public Service spokesperson Simeon Brown says... More>>

Government: New Investor Migrant Visa Opens
The new Active Investor Plus visa category created to attract high-value investors, has officially opened marking a key milestone in the Government’s Immigration Rebalance strategy... More>>

National: Sam Uffindell Rejoins Caucus
The National Party caucus met today and reinstated Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell, following an independent investigation which found that Mr Uffindell did not engage in the serious behaviour alleged in the media... More>>

Government: Depositor Compensation Scheme Protects Kiwis’ Money
New Zealanders will have up $100,000 of their deposits in any eligible institution guaranteed in the event that institution fails, under legislation introduced in Parliament today... More>>

NZ Republic: Reignites Head Of State Debate Following Royal Succession
“With the mourning period for the Queen now at an end, it’s time to discuss the future of the monarchy in Aotearoa” said Lewis Holden, campaign chair of New Zealand Republic... More>>



Greens: Govt Must Reunite Afghan Refugees With Their Families
The Green Party is once again calling on the Government to support victims of war, oppression, and violence to reunite with their families and put down roots in Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 