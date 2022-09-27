Have Your Say On The Dairy Industry Restructuring (Fonterra Capital Restructure) Amendment Bill

The Primary Production Committee is seeking public submissions on the Dairy Industry Restructuring (Fonterra Capital Restructuring) Amendment Bill. This bill would enable Fonterra to implement a new capital structure.

The bill would amend the Dairy Industry Restructuring Act 2001 to allow Fonterra’s unit fund to be partially and permanently delinked. Fonterra’s ability to limit the size of the unit fund would be specifically excluded from conduct that could be considered illegal.

The bill also seeks to improve the transparency, and strengthens the Commerce Commission’s oversight of Fonterra’s base milk price-setting arrangements. It would also support liquidity in trade of Fonterra shares.

Tell the Primary Production Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Tuesday, 11 October 2022.

For more details about the bill:

