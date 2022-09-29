Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Kelvin Davis Should Apologise

Thursday, 29 September 2022, 11:48 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The Prime Minister needs to show some leadership and discipline Deputy Labour Leader Kelvin Davis for his race-based slurs against ACT MP Karen Chhour,” says ACT Deputy Leader and Whip Brooke van Velden.

“I have this morning written to the Prime Minister in my role as ACT Party Whip about Davis’s comments that Karen Chhour views the world through a “vanilla lens.”

“ACT Leader David Seymour will also raise these issues with the Race Relations Commissioner. Our caucus will not stand by and allow this sort of attack. It’s not only offensive to Karen, but to all New Zealanders.

“Karen is a proud Māori woman of Ngāpuhi descent. The Minister’s comment attacked her world view, mana, and race rather than the issue at hand.

“Karen was raising important issues around contracts involving Oranga Tamariki. Instead of taking issues around our most vulnerable children seriously, Davis launched a personal attack.

“I would hope that the Prime Minister would agree that no person should be judged by their identity, but rather by their words and actions.

“A similar event occurred in the past week in the UK Parliament. MP Rupa Huq was suspended from the Labour Party after she spoke about fellow MP Kwasi Kwarteng saying, “superficially he is a black man” and “if you hear him on the Today programme, you wouldn’t know he’s black.”

“The difference in these two cases is that UK Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer forced his MP to apologise for these comments. Our Prime Minister needs to do the same.”

A copy of the letter to the Prime Minister is attached.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Nothing Succeeds Like Failure


As predicted in this column on Tuesday, the Bank of England has finally intervened to bail Britain out of its self-inflicted economic crisis. The Bank has introduced emergency measures to halt the headlong fall in the British currency triggered by the tax cut package that the Truss government unveiled last week. It remains to be seen whether this B of E’s attempt to buy Britain out of trouble will last for very long.
Meanwhile back in New Zealand, National Party leader Christopher Luxon has been scrambling to put as much daylight as possible between the tax cut package he is holding out as election bait to New Zealand voters, and the train wreck created by the Truss tax cut package...
More>>



 
 


Government: Extra Measures To Increase Census Turnout In 2023
Major work to ensure the delivery of a successful census in 2023 is underway, after a low turnout in 2018 was caused by the previous Government’s decision to move the 5 yearly survey to a mostly online approach... More>>



PM Speech: United Nations General Assembly National Statement
I acknowledge the leaders who are here, gathered in person after a long and difficult period. And as is tradition, in my country, I also acknowledge those who have passed... More>>


Green Party: Backs School Strike Demands
The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.
“We are running out of time and I am running out of patience with the pace of change,” says co-leader of the Green Party, James Shaw... More>>


Ombudsman: OIA Probe Uncovers Significant Gaps
The Chief Ombudsman says his investigation into Official Information Act practices has identified significant gaps in the way agencies are responding to journalists, training staff and keeping records... More>>

Winston Peters: Co-governance And Separatism
Good afternoon. It’s great to be back in the Western Bay, and Tauranga in particular, which has had more than its fair share of publicity lately. Thank you for coming out this afternoon in the numbers you have. We are about a year away from the next General Election... More>>


Government: Landmark Agreement For Māori Fisheries Celebrates 30th Year
The 30th anniversary of the Fisheries Deed of Settlement is a time to celebrate a truly historic partnership that has helped transform communities, says Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries Rino Tirikatene... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 