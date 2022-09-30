Parliament

Diversity And Inclusion In Focus For Upcoming Latin American Delegation

Friday, 30 September 2022, 10:27 am
Press Release: Office of the Speaker

Trade, education, agriculture, and human rights will be at the forefront of the upcoming Speaker’s delegation to Latin America.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt Hon Adrian Rurawhe will lead an inter-parliamentary delegation to Argentina, Uruguay, and Mexico for two weeks from 30 September. Naisi Chen MP; Dr Anae Neru Leavasa MP; Ian McKelvie MP; and Ricardo Menéndez March MP will accompany the Speaker.

Mr Speaker says he is looking forward to fostering stronger bilateral ties and inter-parliamentary relations between the New Zealand Parliament and the Latin American parliaments kanohi ki te kanohi (face to face).

This includes meeting with newly established parliamentary friendship groups with New Zealand, which will provide valuable inter-parliamentary dialogue.

“I’m particularly interested in discussing how indigenous language, customs, and representation are protected and cultivated in these countries,” Rt Hon Adrian Rurawhe says.

The delegation will focus on learning about Latin America’s place in the global geo-political and economic order and its implications for New Zealand and the Pacific Region.

They intend to gain each country’s perspectives on diversity and inclusivity, particularly regarding indigenous; rainbow; and women’s rights, as well as sharing our respective COVID-19 recovery strategies.

The delegation will also meet with New Zealanders living and working in Latin America, with particular focus on the impact of COVID-19 on education exchanges and business between the region and New Zealand.

“As a newly elected Speaker, it’s important to learn from the work of parliaments around the world,” Rt Hon Adrian Rurawhe says.

“I’m looking forward to hearing the perspectives of the four different legislatures and sharing strategies from our own Parliament here in Aotearoa.”

This is the first delegation led by Rt Hon Adrian Rurawhe since being elected to the role of Speaker on Wednesday, 24 August.

The Speaker’s delegation takes place from Friday, 30 September – Friday, 14 October and will visit Chile; Argentina; Uruguay; and Mexico. Naisi Chen MP; Dr Anae Neru Leavasa MP; Ian McKelvie MP; and Ricardo Menéndez March MP will be attending.

As part of his role the Speaker of the House of Representatives leads the New Zealand Parliament’s international diplomacy. This includes representing Parliament internationally, as well as at diplomatic functions and by hosting foreign dignitaries.

Parliamentary Friendship Groups help deepen New Zealand’s relations with other countries and assist in promoting parliamentary democracy. They provide members with opportunities for direct engagement with legislators from other countries and enhance understanding of regional and global issues.

 

