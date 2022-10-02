Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

No Decision On Funds For Backpedalled Bike Bridge

Sunday, 2 October 2022, 1:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

A year on from Transport Minister Michael Wood’s furious backpedalling to cancel the $785 million Auckland cycle bridge, no decisions have been made on how the funds will be reallocated, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

“Kiwis overwhelmingly rejected the Auckland cycle bridge, with a poll revealing that a staggering 82 per cent of respondents believed the Government should not proceed with the project.

“The outcry of opposition caused the Government to cancel the cycle bridge on 2 October 2021.

“Minister Wood said at the time that the Government would reallocate funding to other transport projects like the Eastern Busway, and that ‘East Auckland can’t afford to wait longer for better public transport.’

“Yet this Government is so bad at delivery that Kiwis are still waiting for a decision on the funding reallocation to be delivered one year on.

“The Government has wasted $2.4 million on consultants for the cycle bridge since it was cancelled last October, bringing the total amount wasted to $51 million.

“It’s bad enough the Labour Government has wasted $51 million of hard-earned taxpayer money, but it’s even more disappointing there hasn’t been a final decision on where the rest of the money allocated to the cycle bridge will go.

“Kiwis are sick and tired of the Labour Government treating them like ATMs for their pet projects, and raiding taxpayer money for waste and poor outcomes.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Nothing Succeeds Like Failure


As predicted in this column on Tuesday, the Bank of England has finally intervened to bail Britain out of its self-inflicted economic crisis. The Bank has introduced emergency measures to halt the headlong fall in the British currency triggered by the tax cut package that the Truss government unveiled last week. It remains to be seen whether this B of E’s attempt to buy Britain out of trouble will last for very long.
Meanwhile back in New Zealand, National Party leader Christopher Luxon has been scrambling to put as much daylight as possible between the tax cut package he is holding out as election bait to New Zealand voters, and the train wreck created by the Truss tax cut package...
More>>



 
 


Greens: Time For The Electoral Commission To Run Local Elections
Recent media coverage of the challenges facing local body elections, including people not receiving their voting papers and being told incorrectly that they are not eligible to vote... More>>


Government: Strengthens Measures To Combat Migrant Worker Exploitation
The Government has today introduced the Worker Protection (Migrant and Other Employees) Bill designed to protect migrant workers from exploitation, says Associate Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Priyanca Radhakrishnan... More>>


Government: Extra Measures To Increase Census Turnout In 2023
Major work to ensure the delivery of a successful census in 2023 is underway, after a low turnout in 2018 was caused by the previous Government’s decision to move the 5 yearly survey to a mostly online approach... More>>


Green Party: Launch Child Poverty Campaign
The Green Party has published an open letter to the Prime Minister calling on the Government to make some small changes to Working for Families so it better meets the needs of low-income families... More>>

Ombudsman: OIA Probe Uncovers Significant Gaps
The Chief Ombudsman says his investigation into Official Information Act practices has identified significant gaps in the way agencies are responding to journalists, training staff and keeping records... More>>

Winston Peters: Co-governance And Separatism
Good afternoon. It’s great to be back in the Western Bay, and Tauranga in particular, which has had more than its fair share of publicity lately. Thank you for coming out this afternoon in the numbers you have. We are about a year away from the next General Election... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 