Green Party Applauds Strength Of Iranian Protestors And Communities

The Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand applauds the strength of Iranian protestors and the communities supporting them in Iran and around the world, and condemns the violent actions of the Iranian regime.

“No woman should ever die for her freedom, as Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman did last month at the hands of Iran’s ‘Morality Police’. Protesters now face widespread violence standing up for equality and freedom,” said Green Party global affairs and human rights spokesperson, Golriz Ghahraman.

“What is happening in Iran right now is historic for human rights and women's liberation in the Middle East. The Green Party stands with the women and millions of Iranians like them who are putting their bodies on the line for freedom.

“The Iranian regime has imposed an internet blackout to hide its violence against protesters. They care if the world is watching. More than ever we must use our voice to hold them to account.

“I still remember the absolute terror of walking the streets of Iran as a young girl with my mother under the watchful eye of that regime. Everyone knew a woman arrested, flogged, or far worse. Yet Iranians, especially women, have never stopped their resistance.

“The suppression of human rights is a global issue that must be condemned in the strongest terms.”

© Scoop Media

