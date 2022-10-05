Parliament

Govt Must Sort Auckland’s Public Transport Chaos

Wednesday, 5 October 2022, 10:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

National is calling on Transport Minister Michael Wood to step in and give confidence back to public transport users in Auckland, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

“This week Aucklanders have been told to expect severe rail disruption over the next two years due to much-needed track upgrades in preparation for the City Rail Link, but have been given little confidence about what alternatives will be put in place to keep Aucklanders moving during this time.

“The Transport Minister has also received a letter this week from transport authorities in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch pleading for urgent access to foreign bus drivers to fill shortages. Like every other business in this country, they are struggling to find staff.

“The Transport Minister needs to urgently talk to the Immigration Minister to sort this problem out.

“If the Government is serious about getting people into public transport, they need to ensure people have reliable options available to them.

“While Labour likes to talk a big game on public transport and light rail, the reality is very different.

  • Public transport usage has dropped significantly and is showing little sign of picking back up post-Covid.
  • Severe shortages of bus drivers are causing cancellations on a daily basis affecting reliability.
  • Labour has spent tens of millions on light rail but has failed to deliver even one metre of track for their pet transport project.

“The reality is that people won't use public transport if it isn't reliable, and right now it is anything but reliable in Auckland.”

Gordon Campbell: On Why New Zealand Isn’t Heavily Taxed


Allegedly, New Zealand is a highly taxed country with a government prone to big spending. Supposedly, that’s why we need to scrap the top tax rate, in order to attract and retain top talent. National’s deputy leader Nicola Willis said exactly that last week, when trying to defend National’s plan to abolish the top tax rate of 39 per cent that currently kicks in on income over $180,000. “We are very committed to retaining skilled and talented people in New Zealand,” Willis told RNZ’s Morning Report. “We are conscious that our economy needs to remain competitive…
More>>



 
 


Greens: Applaud Strength Of Iranian Protestors And Communities
The Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand applauds the strength of Iranian protestors and the communities supporting them in Iran and around the world, and condemns the violent actions of the Iranian regime... More>>


Government: New Zealand Condemns Russia’s Annexation Attempts
New Zealand condemns unequivocally Russia’s attempts to illegally annex Russia-occupied regions of Ukraine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. “We do not recognise these illegal attempts to change Ukraine’s borders or territorial sovereignty... More>>


Greens: Time For The Electoral Commission To Run Local Elections
Recent media coverage of the challenges facing local body elections, including people not receiving their voting papers and being told incorrectly that they are not eligible to vote... More>>



PTUA: Another Rail Debacle In Auckland
KiwiRail has announced a large amount of long term rail closures over the next three years, at least, to supposedly get the system “ready for the opening of the CRL”... More>>

Defence: Minister Departs For Middle East
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare has today departed for the Middle East where he will visit New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel deployed within the region... More>>



Green Party: Launch Child Poverty Campaign
The Green Party has published an open letter to the Prime Minister calling on the Government to make some small changes to Working for Families so it better meets the needs of low-income families... More>>


