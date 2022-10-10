Council Results Show Rejection Of Three Waters And Intensification

“The swing to the right across the country at the local body elections should be a wake up call to the Labour government,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“New Zealanders have rejected Three Waters and housing intensification.

“The secret Labour/Nation housing deal has been been squarely rejected by New Zealanders.

“We know there is a housing shortage, but ACT has said from the get-go that National and Labour’s housing deal was not the solution. It won't deliver the houses that it promised to a generation.

“That’s because it focused on changing our planning laws when we know it's not the planning laws that are the issue. If it was a matter of zoning, the problem would already be solved.

“Three Waters has divided New Zealanders. We need water solutions but New Zealanders have clearly rejected this proposal. ACT will repeal it in our first 100 days.

“ACT has a water infrastructure plan that would return assets to councils, provide for councils to enter into voluntary “shared services” agreements, we’d establish long term 30-year Central Government-Local Government Partnership agreements to attract investment and expand the exemption from domestic supply for a single dwelling to also include all small water suppliers supplying fewer than 30 endpoint users.

“ACT is heartened by these results, we have solutions ready for our biggest infrastructure issues that will unite New Zealanders, rather than divide them like Labour is doing.”

