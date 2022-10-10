Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Reversing Labour’s Divisive Laws

Monday, 10 October 2022, 9:46 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“ACT in Government will reverse the harmful laws introduced by Labour that divide New Zealanders by race,” says ACT’s Social Development spokesperson Karen Chhour.

“Labour didn’t campaign on co-government and yet it has introduced it through a range of new entities and laws.

“The Labour Government commissioned the ‘He Puapua’ constitutional blueprint. While Labour denies it is official policy, many of its recommendations are being implemented.

“Jacinda Ardern has even stated that the principle of one person, one vote is “overly simplistic”.

“The Government has sought to cancel open debate by dismissing any criticism as “racist” or “race-baiting”. The proposed ‘hate speech’ laws could make debating these issues even more difficult.

“In Government ACT will immediately repeal the Māori Health Authority, the Natural and Built Environments Act, and Three Waters.

“Other Acts will be amended to ensure the principle of “one person, one vote” is the basis of democratic representation in local government, and that legislation is focused on delivery for all New Zealanders.

“One example is Section 7AA of the Oranga Tamariki Act. While the Act is well intentioned, I have seen children removed from loving homes where they are settled because foster-parents are a different race. I have a Member’s Bill that will repeal that.

“ACT is on track to play a powerful role in the next Government. We won’t allow National to lazily roll over Labour’s policies like it has in governments gone by.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How The Christchurch Call Serves Big Tech


At this point in 2022, the Christchurch Call looks like a somewhat forlorn effort to keep alive some of the political good will that PM Jacinda Ardern earned from her response to the mosque shootings. Reportedly, the next Christchurch Call project will be a joint research effort with Twitter and Microsoft to identify the algorithmic triggers for online radicalisation, in order to better understand how some recruits eventually feel motivated to commit violence in line with their new beliefs. No doubt, this research effort is well-intentioned. Yet it isn’t surprising that Twitter and Microsoft, Google and Facebook might be interested in the commercial spinoffs…
More>>



 
 

Government: Immigration Support For Hospitality And Tourism Sectors
Immigration Minister Michael Wood today announced measures targeted to support the hospitality and tourism sectors and have adjusted the requirement to recruit chefs as requested by industry... More>>

Government: Child Poverty Declines In Spite Of COVID
The Annual Ministry of Social Development (MSD) Child Poverty Report shows child poverty continuing to decline despite the 1 in 100 year economic shock caused by COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Planting Forests That Are Good For Nature, Climate, And The Economy
Feedback is invited on Government plans to improve the way New Zealand manages forestry to ensure it works for nature, the climate, local communities, and our economy... More>>


National: Congratulates Mayors And Councillors
National Leader Christopher Luxon is congratulating the mayoral and council candidates who have been successful in the local body elections today. “I would like to congratulate all our new and re-elected mayors and councillors and I look forward to meeting... More>>


Greenpeace: Report Shows Tree Planting No Substitute For Cutting Dairy Emissions
Greenpeace Aotearoa says that a new report by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment (PCE) shows New Zealand can’t plant its way out of climate pollution from intensive dairy... More>>



Government: Strong Books Leave New Zealand Well Placed Amid Global Challenges
The Government has delivered a set of books that are among the strongest in the world, ending the 2021/2022 fiscal year in a stronger position than forecast and ensuring New Zealand is well placed to respond to an increasingly volatile global economy... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 