Reversing Labour’s Divisive Laws

“ACT in Government will reverse the harmful laws introduced by Labour that divide New Zealanders by race,” says ACT’s Social Development spokesperson Karen Chhour.

“Labour didn’t campaign on co-government and yet it has introduced it through a range of new entities and laws.

“The Labour Government commissioned the ‘He Puapua’ constitutional blueprint. While Labour denies it is official policy, many of its recommendations are being implemented.

“Jacinda Ardern has even stated that the principle of one person, one vote is “overly simplistic”.

“The Government has sought to cancel open debate by dismissing any criticism as “racist” or “race-baiting”. The proposed ‘hate speech’ laws could make debating these issues even more difficult.

“In Government ACT will immediately repeal the Māori Health Authority, the Natural and Built Environments Act, and Three Waters.

“Other Acts will be amended to ensure the principle of “one person, one vote” is the basis of democratic representation in local government, and that legislation is focused on delivery for all New Zealanders.

“One example is Section 7AA of the Oranga Tamariki Act. While the Act is well intentioned, I have seen children removed from loving homes where they are settled because foster-parents are a different race. I have a Member’s Bill that will repeal that.

“ACT is on track to play a powerful role in the next Government. We won’t allow National to lazily roll over Labour’s policies like it has in governments gone by.”

© Scoop Media

