Environment Committee Releases Report On The Emissions Budgets Published In 2022 And The First Emissions Reduction Plan

Parliament’s Environment Committee released its report last Friday on the select committee examination of the emissions budgets published in 2022 and the first emissions reduction plan.

New Zealand’s first three emissions budgets and first emissions reduction plan were published by the Government in May 2022. Emissions budgets are “stepping stones” towards meeting New Zealand’s 2050 emissions reduction targets. The emissions reduction plan sets out the Government’s proposed actions for meeting the first emissions budget.

The Environment Committee’s report sets out the key issues raised by submitters and advisers during the examination. The report also provides some observations from the committee to help inform the planning for future emissions budgets and the next emissions reduction plan.

On behalf of the committee, Hon Eugenie Sage (Chair), Rachel Brooking (Deputy Chair) and Hon Scott Simpson expressed the committee’s appreciation and thanks to submitters and advisers who assisted with the wide-ranging examination.

The committee’s report can be found on the Parliament website, along with the submissions and advice that the committee received.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2210/Media_Release__Environment_Committee_2022_10_31.pdf

© Scoop Media

