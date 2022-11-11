Parliament

Have Your Say On The Customs And Excise (Arrival Information) Amendment Bill

Friday, 11 November 2022, 10:45 am
This bill would amend the Customs and Excise Act 2018 to clarify what is required for arrival information. This would help with border management matters, such as the detection of restricted or prohibited goods, and the collection of revenue.

The bill would support digitising paper arrival cards. While this could be implemented under existing legislation, the proposed changes would improve enforcement and functionality.

The bill would explicitly oblige arriving passengers to provide required information. It would introduce new offences for people who fail to provide information or provide false information. It would give the New Zealand Customs Service power to make regulations to set the time by which information must be provided and to exempt people from the arrival information requirements, such as people rescued at sea. It would also allow information to be collected to verify people’s compliance with traveller requirements.

Tell the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on 18 December 2022.

