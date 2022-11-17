Have Your Say On The Inspector-General Of Defence Bill

This bill would establish the office of an Inspector-General of Defence. This was a recommendation of the Government Inquiry into Operation Burnham and other matters, which examined allegations of wrongdoing by the New Zealand Defence Force during operations in Afghanistan in 2010 and 2011.

The Inquiry found that the Defence Force’s failure to provide full and accurate information to Ministers disrupted the principles of democratic oversight of the military and ministerial accountability to Parliament.

The office of the Inspector-General of Defence would assist the Minister of Defence to oversee the Defence Force and account accurately to the House of Representatives for its activities. It is intended to ensure that activities of the Defence Force are subject to independent scrutiny, and the bill would establish penalties for obstructing or failing to comply with the Inspector-General as they carry out their duties.



Tell the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on 31 January 2023.

