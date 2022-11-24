Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

High Court Finds James Shaw Filled With Hot Air

Thursday, 24 November 2022, 10:49 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The targets set by James Shaw under the Zero Carbon Act were never achievable and the High Court’s recent ruling proves it. It is nothing but expensive climate-change performance art,” says ACT’s Climate Change spokesperson Simon Court.

“Lawyers for Climate Action NZ went to the High Court challenging advice given to the Government by the Climate Change Commission on how to reach net zero emissions by 2050, as required by the Act. Justice Jill Mallon found that the advice wouldn’t put New Zealand on track to meet its targets, nor did the Zero Carbon Act actually require it to in order to contribute to the global 1.5 degree effort.

“Her judgement also said: “I therefore consider that the Commission’s Advice was potentially misleading (particularly lay readers or anyone without the time to read the Advice in its full detail) to the extent that it could be interpreted as advice that reductions of 36 per cent below 2005 gross levels would be compatible with the IPCC 1.5C global pathways and therefore the 1.5C global effort. However, as that Advice has since been considered by the Minister, the real question now must be whether the Minister was misled by the Advice when considering New Zealand’s revised NDC.”

“For all his pronouncements about a climate emergency, and the Prime Minister’s claim that climate change is a “nuclear-free moment”, the Government’s climate show is nothing but an elaborate political performance.

“There is no need to carry on with the charade that the Zero Carbon Act is anything more than a costly excuse for more bureaucracy with no impact on emissions. Other parties should be prepared to have an honest conversation on climate change like ACT is.

“ACT was the only party brave enough to vote against the Zero Carbon Act. We said at the time it is a classic case of being seen to do something, while achieving nothing.

“New Zealand is in the midst of a cost of living crisis and households are screaming out for more money in their back pocket. New Zealand needs to play its part when it comes to reducing emissions, but the Zero Carbon Act replicates the efforts of a capped Emissions Trading Scheme at enormous expense to taxpayers.

"ACT proposes a realistic, no-nonsense climate change policy that matches our efforts with our trading partners’ with minimal bureaucracy. We should set a cap on total emissions in line with the actual reductions of our trading partners, then allow New Zealanders to import high quality foreign carbon credits so we pay the world price, not an artificial price.

“Other parties are more concerned about appearance of environmental progress than actual progress. ACT stands for real change in our climate policy, ensuring it is practical, effective, and not going to make life harder for New Zealanders."

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-right’s Internal Ructions


For donkey’s years, political commentary has been all about the binaries: left/right, Labour/National, government/opposition, she said/he said. Yet currently, a lot of the fascinating conflict is occurring amidst the centre-right. That’s because National, ACT and New Zealand First all happen to be fishing in the same pond for cranky and resentful voters. Why, for example, did Winston Peters break with his tradition of never naming beforehand which major party he would be most likely to support in post-election bargaining? Because he had to...
More>>



 
 


Government: Finnish PM To Visit New Zealand

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin, accompanied by Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari and a business delegation will visit New Zealand next week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. The two leaders will meet in Auckland... More>>


Government: Rental Sector Changes To Regulate Residential Property Managers, Clear Up Meth Confusion And Ease Pressure On Landlords
A suite of measures to improve the lives of renters and landlords has been announced by Housing Minister Dr Megan Woods as the Government makes more progress on reform of the rental sector... More>>


National: Will Keep Voting Age At 18
National does not support any lowering of the voting age, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says. “Decisions around the voting age, like other electoral laws, are decisions for a democratically accountable Parliament to make... More>>

ALSO:




Government: NZ Well Placed To Meet Challenges Of Global Slowdown

Government action has ensured New Zealand is well positioned to face the challenges of a slowing global economy following forecasts the country will experience a shallow recession next year... More>>


Government: Welcomes High Court Ruling On Climate Case

The High Court has today confirmed the legality of the advice provided by the Climate Change Commission (the Commission) to inform New Zealand’s nationally determined contribution (NDC) and the first three emissions budgets... More>>

COP27: Minister Shaw Says It’s ‘Crunch Time’ For Climate Action
Minister of Climate Change, James Shaw, has marked the end of COP27 negotiations in Egypt by declaring it “crunch time” for countries to step up and take urgent action at home... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 