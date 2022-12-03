ACT Policy Would Mean $145m Annually For Hamilton

"ACT’s GST Sharing policy would empower Hamilton City Council to develop more infrastructure and deliver more housing for the communities they’re representing," says Dr James McDowall, ACT's candidate for the Hamilton West By-Election.

"ACT’s GST Sharing policy would empower Hamilton City Council to develop more infrastructure and deliver more housing for the communities they’re representing,” says ACT’s Hamilton West candidate Dr James McDowall.

“Under ACT’s GST Sharing policy, which is also a Member’s Bill currently before Parliament from ACT Housing spokesperson Brooke van Velden, Hamilton would get an annual amount of around $145 million.

“I’ve consistently heard while out on the campaign trail that housing is a major concern. This policy would provide the council with consistent revenue to invest in infrastructure, instead of having to wait for the Government of the day to throw it a one-off payment whenever there is a by-election.

“Currently, local councils face poor incentives to build. Every new development involves costs to existing ratepayers to provide new roads, water, and sewerage connections. These costs act as a disincentive for councils to approve new houses and subdivisions.

“The only time you get prompt service from a council is when they’re issuing a parking ticket. They’ll come to you, anywhere, anytime, because there’s money in it. Imagine how many consents they’d issue if there was money in it for them?

“Instead of forcing the council to beg for special funds from the Government or not invest in infrastructure at all, it would provide an enduring and predictable solution for infrastructure funding.

“ACT believes in better, longer-lasting solutions. Hamilton West deserves enduring solutions when it comes to housing.”

© Scoop Media

