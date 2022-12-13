Parliament

Rongotai MP Calls Time After 25 Years Of Public Service

Tuesday, 13 December 2022, 12:54 pm
Press Release: Paul Eagle

After 25 years of public service, including two terms as the MP for Rongotai, Paul Eagle (Waikato-Tainui) will retire from Parliament at the end of the term.

Eagle first won the seat in 2017 and was the first Māori male to win a general electorate seat for Labour.

“It has been a privilege to serve the people of the Chatham Islands and south Wellington, first as a City Councillor and Deputy Mayor, and as their local MP since 2017. Now it’s time for my young whānau and new opportunities outside politics.”

Eagle says reforming the 66 year-old Adoption Act has been a key highlight of his time in Parliament, with changes that will enable adopted people to discover their identity if they want to – something kept from Eagle until he was 20 years old.

Eagle’s draft Member’s Bills to put the four well beings into the Local Government Act and making Matariki a public holiday were other achievements.

Rongotai Labour Electorate Committee (LEC) Chair Jo Spratt says Eagle’s 19,207 majority in 2020 – the fourth largest of all electorates – has left a strong legacy for Labour locally.

“A lifelong member, we thank him and his whānau for their loyalty and hard work in our community and to the Party over many years.”

Greater Wellington Regional Council Chair Daran Ponter acknowledged Eagle’s significant constituency work.

“Paul was always accessible to constituents – they were his first priority.

“He helped people deal with some of the biggest changes in the city’s history. These were sometimes controversial and unpopular and required someone like him who took the time to listen, mediate and resolve issues.”

Chatham Islands Mayor Monique Croon says Eagle was a tireless advocate who helped deliver the largest central Government investment in decades.

“Projects included the installation of the first mobile phone network, the airport runway extension, funding for conservation and environmental projects, tourism infrastructure and renewable energy.”

Treaty settlements were signed with Moriori and progress made with Ngāti Mutunga o Wharekauri Iwi.

Nominations for those seeking to be the Labour’s candidate for Rongotai close on Friday 17 February 2023. A selection meeting will subsequently be held by the Rongotai LEC where a decision on the successful candidate will be made.

