Transport Minister Appoints Waka Kotahi Chair

Tuesday, 20 December 2022, 10:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Minister of Transport Michael Wood has today announced the appointment of Dr Paul Reynolds as the Chair of Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

“Our Government’s commitment to infrastructure investment continues to play a critical part in securing New Zealand’s economy. Waka Kotahi is crucial to the delivery of many of these projects, such as the Transport Choices package, Penlink, the Northern Corridor, Eastern Busway, Takitimu North Link, Mt Messenger Bypass, Manawatū Tararua Highway, and Ngā Ūranga to Pito-One,” Michael Wood said.

“Waka Kotahi requires a Chair that is a highly experienced governor who can navigate complex environments, drive the development of strategy, build consensus and effectively engage with a diverse range of stakeholders.

“Both Waka Kotahi and the wider transport system are facing challenges such as climate change, the transition to a focus on multiple modes of transport, the need for effective and modern regulation, and how to manage significant change equitably. All of these require a collaborative working approach, and a solutions-focussed leader with a vision for the future.

“Dr Reynolds is an experienced Chair and public sector leader, as well as an excellent strategist. His appointment strengthens the Board’s regulatory and environmental capabilities, as well as offering an additional perspective of the specific transport challenges experienced in regional New Zealand. As Chair, he will work collaboratively with transport and Treaty partners to solve problems and explore new opportunities.

“I am confident Dr Reynolds has the right skills to lead the Board for the next three years and am excited to work with him.

“I would also like to acknowledge and thank Sir Brian Roche for his dedicated service as Chair for the past three and a half years. He entered the Board during a challenging period for the organisation, and was able to make key structural changes while also managing the impacts of the COVID pandemic and other significant challenges. Waka Kotahi has benefitted from his calm and collected approach, and I am grateful for the advice and support he has given me in my time as Transport Minister,” Michael Wood said.

Dr Reynolds will replace Sir Brian as Chair from 1 February 2023.

© Scoop Media

