Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Zealand Welcomes New Global Deal For Nature

Tuesday, 20 December 2022, 11:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The COP15 summit in Montréal brought together parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, who after four years of negotiations, have agreed a turning point for nature, committing to halt and reverse biodiversity loss Conservation Minister Poto Williams said today.

“Biodiversity is being lost faster now than at any other period in human history, with an estimated 1 million species threatened with extinction. Aotearoa New Zealand has joined a global deal for nature to halt biodiversity loss and adopt the ‘30x30’ initiative to protect 30% of land and of ocean by 2030.” said Poto Williams.

The deal includes targets to restore damaged ecosystems, tackle overexploitation of wild species, eliminate or reform $500 billion of environmentally damaging subsidies, and halt pollution that damages ecosystems.

“We have made global biodiversity commitments before. This deal recognises we need to do better. The new targets are stronger, smarter and address the underlying causes of biodiversity loss.”

“Importantly, the framework also reflects an understanding that climate change and biodiversity loss are inextricably linked and must be addressed together.”

“New Zealand has been an early adopter, with commitments in our first Emissions Reduction Plan and National Adaptation Plan to ensure climate action enhances biodiversity and prioritises nature-based solutions wherever possible.”

“We recently committed $1.3 billion in international climate finance. At least half will support Pacific Island countries and includes a focus on nature-based solutions and the protection of biodiversity.”

Poto Williams said COP15’s strong targets have been matched by more finance for biodiversity to support global ambition, directing support to those who need it most.

“For our part, New Zealand has nearly doubled our contribution to the Global Environment Facility to $23.5 million.”

“Ministers from more than a hundred countries joined the negotiations to get the deal across the line. Ultimately it was recognised that globally, we cannot continue to ask Papatūānuku herself to compromise any longer.”

“The framework recognises the essential contribution of Māori and other indigenous peoples as kaitiaki, to the sustainable management and conservation of nature. It is now up to us, individually and in partnership with others, to play our part. In Aotearoa, we will implement our commitments through Te Mana o te Taiao, our national biodiversity strategy.”

“To succeed in delivering a nature-positive future for our tamariki and mokopuna, everyone will need to be involved. All sectors of society will need to work alongside each other to look after the nature that sustains us all.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Palestine’s Christmas And A Holiday Music Playlist


At this time of year, nominally Christian nations are preparing to celebrate the birth of Christ in Bethlehem. Last week however, the UN Human Rights Commission issued a press release condemning “the rampant Israeli settler violence and excessive use of force by Israeli forces” this year against Palestinians living on the occupied West Bank...
More>>



 
 


Public Service Commission: Secretary For Children And Chief Executive, Oranga Tamariki Ministry For Children Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Ms Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Mr Chappie Te Kani to the position of Secretary for Children and Chief Executive, Oranga Tamariki... More>>

Government: Offshore Renewables Explored As Part Of Transition To Clean Energy
The Government is seeking public feedback on the development of offshore renewable energy infrastructure like wind farms, Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods said today... More>>


Government: Royal Commission Lake Alice Report
The Abuse in Care Royal Commission’s case study Inquiry into the Lake Alice Child and Adolescent Unit has been presented to Parliament, Minister for the Public Service Chris Hipkins and Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti said today... More>>

ALSO:


Fire and Emergency NZ: Firefighters Settle New Collective Agreement
Fire and Emergency NZ Chief Executive Kerry Gregory says professional firefighters’ ratification of a new collective employment agreement is a welcome and significant step forward... More>>



Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Public Service Commission: Conflict Of Interest Review Findings
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes today released the findings of a review into how public service agencies managed conflicts of interest while procuring the services... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 