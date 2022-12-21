Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour Floundering On Farming Emissions

Wednesday, 21 December 2022, 2:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Farmers are likely to be even more confused at Labour’s floundering approach to farming emissions following today’s announcement, National’s acting Agriculture spokesperson

Todd Muller says.

“Labour is all over the show. Just a few months ago Labour were proposing to decimate sheep and beef farming by 20 per cent – now they are saying they want to work with the farming sector on how the pricing scheme will work and they will consider carbon sequestration.

“Labour’s process shows a complete disregard for farming realities, and the fact they have made this announcement four days before Christmas is cynical politics.

“Farmers have lost trust in Labour. This is too little, too late and doesn’t go far enough.

“Our farmers are the most carbon efficient in the world and presented Labour with their plan, He Waka Eke Noa, to reduce agricultural emissions back in May – and Labour chose to ignore it.

“Instead Labour came up with their own plan that would have decimated up to 20 percent of sheep and beef farming, sent jobs and production offshore, increasing global emissions. And it limited opportunities for farmers to earn extra income from on-farm planting and carbon capture.

“Labour’s approach has not been a partnership – it has been about twisting farmers’ arms as far up their backs as the Government thought it could get away with.

“Now after feeling the brunt of the sector’s anger, Labour has announced changes to their emissions pricing scheme. This follows their earlier tweaks around carbon sequestration.

“National supports a price on agriculture emissions but we have consistently said it has to be sensible and must not send production overseas.

“National backs farmers and will build a genuine partnership with them. We will also invest in new technology and ensure that carbon sequestered on-farm will count. It is technology, not bankruptcy, that will solve this problem.

“Details and clarity matter. All Labour has done today is muddy the water.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Palestine’s Christmas And A Holiday Music Playlist


At this time of year, nominally Christian nations are preparing to celebrate the birth of Christ in Bethlehem. Last week however, the UN Human Rights Commission issued a press release condemning “the rampant Israeli settler violence and excessive use of force by Israeli forces” this year against Palestinians living on the occupied West Bank...
More>>



 
 

Government: New Zealand Welcomes New Global Deal For Nature
The COP15 summit in Montréal brought together parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, who after four years of negotiations, have agreed a turning point for nature... More>>


Public Service Commission: Secretary For Children And Chief Executive, Oranga Tamariki Ministry For Children Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Ms Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Mr Chappie Te Kani to the position of Secretary for Children and Chief Executive, Oranga Tamariki... More>>

Government: Offshore Renewables Explored As Part Of Transition To Clean Energy
The Government is seeking public feedback on the development of offshore renewable energy infrastructure like wind farms, Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods said today... More>>

Greens: Summer COVID Plan Needed
The Green Party has been left wondering if the Government signed off for the summer break before putting in place a COVID plan. “Right now, the Government should be gearing up... More>>


Fire and Emergency NZ: Firefighters Settle New Collective Agreement
Fire and Emergency NZ Chief Executive Kerry Gregory says professional firefighters’ ratification of a new collective employment agreement is a welcome and significant step forward... More>>



Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 