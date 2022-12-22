Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

$100,100 Raised For Pricks Everywhere

Thursday, 22 December 2022, 1:32 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

The signed printout of the Hansard (the official parliamentary record) where Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern labelled ACT Leader David Seymour an “arrogant prick” has been sold. Raising $100,100 for The Prostate Cancer Foundation.

“I want to thank Jacinda for being a good sport. When I suggested this to her at the Press Gallery party last week she got it immediately, agreed, and followed through,” says Mr Seymour.

“I thought we would make the most of Jacinda’s comment and raise some money for a good cause, in the spirit of Christmas. I have been blown away by the kindness of bidders who are helping pricks everywhere with their generosity.

“The interest was greater than anyone dreamed. The auction was the most viewed item on TradeMe in 2022, even though it was halfway through when they tallied it up. It's been viewed almost half a million times. Hundreds commented on the auction page. I did my best to reply to everyone, even those who suggested it would be a useful addition to hang on the toilet door and keep away flies.

“The Prostate Cancer Foundation deserves the money for the amazing practical and scientific work they do. I’m glad we could deliver them an early Christmas present that will save lives. Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in Kiwi men and the third highest cause of cancer death in men after lung cancer and bowel cancer.

“The beauty of the fundraiser was that it could appeal to anyone. People who dislike me, people who like me, people who dislike Jacinda and people who like her but most importantly people who hate prostate cancer.

“It has been a very Kiwi way to fix what might have been nasty. I hope the money raised can contribute to a better 2023 for many Kiwi men.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Becoming A Nation Of Political Paranoids


Reportedly, there’s a crime wave sweeping the nation, even though the vast majority of us are not experiencing it first hand. That’s partly because the crime rates in most categories – including youth crime, and crime committed by rangatahi Maori – have been dropping sharply in recent years. “This latest report shows that offending rates among children aged 10 to 13 fell by 65 percent between 2010/11 and 2020/21...
More>>



 
 


Council of Trade Unions: New Ways To Tackle Inflation Without A Heavy Cost On Workers Are Needed
The root cause of our inflation and cost of living challenge is the lack of a long-term economic plan, says the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions... More>>


Government: Govt And Industry Take Next Step On Agriculture Emissions Reduction Plan
The Government has worked alongside farming leaders to adapt the proposed system for reducing agricultural emissions, that will protect future export growth, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand Welcomes New Global Deal For Nature
The COP15 summit in Montréal brought together parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, who after four years of negotiations, have agreed a turning point for nature... More>>

Greens: Summer COVID Plan Needed
The Green Party has been left wondering if the Government signed off for the summer break before putting in place a COVID plan. “Right now, the Government should be gearing up... More>>


Fire and Emergency NZ: Firefighters Settle New Collective Agreement
Fire and Emergency NZ Chief Executive Kerry Gregory says professional firefighters’ ratification of a new collective employment agreement is a welcome and significant step forward... More>>



Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 