Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Frontline Workers To Receive COVID-19 Response Award

Saturday, 31 December 2022, 2:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The government has confirmed the groups of frontline workers to receive a COVID-19 Response Recognition Award, a specific acknowledgement of the service given by so many to New Zealand during the pandemic, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.

“All New Zealanders, at home and abroad, played a part in our successful response to COVID-19, and I thank them for that. But we also want to acknowledge those New Zealanders whose roles were particularly critical,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“Earlier this year I announced this award to recognise particular people who contributed to New Zealand’s COVID-19 response, with MIQ workers the first confirmed recipients.

“We have subsequently considered other workforces who delivered key parts of the COVID-19 response and as a result further recipients of the award will be the border, testing, contact tracing and vaccination workforces along with the doctors and nurses who cared for patients with COVID-19.

“Their efforts were vital to our national response, and this award is one way we can recognise and thank them for stepping up during our most challenging days.

“Collectively these individuals made an enormous contribution, whether it was through containing and stamping out COVID-19, putting protections in place to keep people safe, or caring for those who caught the virus.

“They stepped up, often at great personal risk and sacrifice, and we owe them a debt of gratitude for carrying that burden on behalf of us all.

“The award has been designed to be in keeping with the likes of military service, and takes the form of a lapel pin with up to 80,000 pins to be given to individuals in the workforce groups identified.

“There will also be an organisational award to recognise the collective efforts of people working for non-governmental organisations that provided social service support as part of the national COVID-19 response.

“Many organisations and iwi provided services that helped people to stay safe and healthy during periods of lockdown or self-isolation, particularly vulnerable and marginalised communities,” Jacinda Ardern said.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Becoming A Nation Of Political Paranoids


Reportedly, there’s a crime wave sweeping the nation, even though the vast majority of us are not experiencing it first hand. That’s partly because the crime rates in most categories – including youth crime, and crime committed by rangatahi Maori – have been dropping sharply in recent years. “This latest report shows that offending rates among children aged 10 to 13 fell by 65 percent between 2010/11 and 2020/21...
More>>



 
 


Government: Stay Of Proceedings In High Court ‘501’ Ruling Welcomed
Justice Minister Kiri Allan has welcomed the decision by the High Court to issue a stay of proceedings following the ‘501’ ruling... More>>


Council of Trade Unions: New Ways To Tackle Inflation Without A Heavy Cost On Workers Are Needed
The root cause of our inflation and cost of living challenge is the lack of a long-term economic plan, says the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions... More>>


Government: Govt And Industry Take Next Step On Agriculture Emissions Reduction Plan
The Government has worked alongside farming leaders to adapt the proposed system for reducing agricultural emissions, that will protect future export growth, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>

ALSO:



Environmental Defence Society: Supports Resource Management Reform Bills But Calls For Key Improvements

The Environmental Defence Society has released some initial analysis of the two new bills that will replace the Resource Management Act next year and says it will continue to support the reforms... More>>

Greens: Summer COVID Plan Needed
The Green Party has been left wondering if the Government signed off for the summer break before putting in place a COVID plan. “Right now, the Government should be gearing up... More>>


Fire and Emergency NZ: Firefighters Settle New Collective Agreement
Fire and Emergency NZ Chief Executive Kerry Gregory says professional firefighters’ ratification of a new collective employment agreement is a welcome and significant step forward... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 