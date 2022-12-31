Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Subsidies Instead Of Fixing The Problem? We Hear Ya!

Saturday, 31 December 2022, 3:15 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Ministerial briefings show that the Government’s half price subsidy for public transport isn’t leading to any greater use of public transport, taxpayers are wondering why they’re paying millions in a cost of living crisis for policy that doesn’t achieve anything,” says ACT’s Transport spokesperson Simon Court.

“The briefing states “the half price fare initiative is not getting non-PT users onto the network” and “People who switched to public transport as a result of half-price fares rate the overall experience more poorly than existing users, so may be at risk of switching back to their previous modes, particularly if fuel prices reduce”.

“It is estimated the Government is paying $135.5 million for this subsidy, perhaps they should be spending this on ensuring the public transport system is reliable enough for people to actually use instead?

“It is classic Labour to rush the money out the door instead of diagnosing the problem and fixing it. Some of Transport Minister Michael Wood’s greatest hits include:

  • $311.9 million on a 4.5kim shared path between Petone and Ngauranga – possibly the most expensive cycleway in New Zealand at $69,000 per metre
  • $337,000 on an opening ceremony for Transmission Gully
  • $44,320 on an engineering review of two spinning top sculptures on the Waikato Expressway
  • $25 million on a new fit-out for the Waka Kotahi office
  • $51 million on developing the Auckland cycle bridge that was subsequently cancelled
  • $72.4 million on Lets Get Wellington Moving’s business case that creates no additional motorist capacity

“His department has also increased its communications team from 32 staff to 88 – 65 of whom earn $100,000 or more. It’s also come under fire for spending $30,000 on five giant zeros that light up.

“If Michael Wood wanted to really get people onto public transport he should address staff shortages and increase reliability. ACT’s immigration policy would make it easier for workers to come into the country.

“While in a cost of living crisis especially we need solutions that are well thought out and aren’t unnecessarily costly. Labour’s solution is always just to spend and hope. We hear ya.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Becoming A Nation Of Political Paranoids


Reportedly, there’s a crime wave sweeping the nation, even though the vast majority of us are not experiencing it first hand. That’s partly because the crime rates in most categories – including youth crime, and crime committed by rangatahi Maori – have been dropping sharply in recent years. “This latest report shows that offending rates among children aged 10 to 13 fell by 65 percent between 2010/11 and 2020/21...
More>>



 
 


Government: Stay Of Proceedings In High Court ‘501’ Ruling Welcomed
Justice Minister Kiri Allan has welcomed the decision by the High Court to issue a stay of proceedings following the ‘501’ ruling... More>>


Council of Trade Unions: New Ways To Tackle Inflation Without A Heavy Cost On Workers Are Needed
The root cause of our inflation and cost of living challenge is the lack of a long-term economic plan, says the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions... More>>


Government: Govt And Industry Take Next Step On Agriculture Emissions Reduction Plan
The Government has worked alongside farming leaders to adapt the proposed system for reducing agricultural emissions, that will protect future export growth, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>

ALSO:



Environmental Defence Society: Supports Resource Management Reform Bills But Calls For Key Improvements

The Environmental Defence Society has released some initial analysis of the two new bills that will replace the Resource Management Act next year and says it will continue to support the reforms... More>>

Greens: Summer COVID Plan Needed
The Green Party has been left wondering if the Government signed off for the summer break before putting in place a COVID plan. “Right now, the Government should be gearing up... More>>


Fire and Emergency NZ: Firefighters Settle New Collective Agreement
Fire and Emergency NZ Chief Executive Kerry Gregory says professional firefighters’ ratification of a new collective employment agreement is a welcome and significant step forward... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 