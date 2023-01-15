Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

The Right People On Electronic Bail? We Hear Ya!

Sunday, 15 January 2023, 4:02 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

”The numbers of violent and sexual offenders being released on electronic bail has increased dramatically under Labour and it’s time we reviewed who is eligible,” says ACT’s Corrections spokesperson Toni Severin.

“There are some instances where electronic monitoring is appropriate. Young ram raiders would be the perfect candidates to ensure that they’re abiding by curfew and attending school.

“The increases seen over the past five years raises questions about why so many violent offenders, gang members and sexual offenders are being allowed to stay in the comfort of their own home.

“While Ministers aren’t responsible for sentencing or who gets parole, Labour has set the tone by being soft on crime and focusing on lowering the prison population. It’s done this without considering consequences for actions or how victims might feel.

“At the start of this year, almost 6000 people were serving electronic monitoring sentences or orders.

“When you send a message to the judiciary and the parole board that you don’t want people behind bars - they listen.

“Since October 2017 there has been:

  • 75 per cent increase in child sex offenders on electronic monitoring
  • 83 per cent increase in sexual offenders on electronic monitoring
  • 133 per cent increase in gang members sentenced for violence offences on electronic monitoring
  • 100 per cent increase in gang members and associates sentenced for charges related to weapons.

“There are also more people tampering with their bracelets. At the beginning of 2017 there was 1 person a month recorded as interfering with the ankle bracelet. By the end of 2021 there were 47 a month.

“ACT would review the use of electronic monitoring for violent offenders, and we would abolish the prison population reduction target.

“ACT stands on the side of victims. If someone has been at the receiving end of violence from a gang member, or attacked with a weapon, they deserve to feel safe knowing the offender is serving time, not just down the road in the comfort of their home.

“New Zealanders are tired of criminals having little or no consequences. It’s time to turn the tables. We hear ya.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Cult Of Political Boldness


The next recession is shaping up as the most predicted event since the Second Coming. While we have to take it on faith that it will arrive someday, it is hard to say when it will happen, or how great/how bad it will be if and when it ever does. This time last year we were being told it could arrive by late 2022 – then that got kicked out until early this year, and of late it has been postponed until mid 2023, by which time it may only be “ mild” or “shallow.” Or not...
More>>



 
 


Binoy Kampmark: Joining The War Club: Australia’s HIMARS Purchase
Australia just spent $A558 million on HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems) from the US. There has been little information to explain the broader necessity for such a system for Australia. There are no bounds of accountability, no reason to argue against insensible procurements. More>>


Ngapuhi Settlement: Act With Honour Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi-Ō-Ngāpuhi says the historic Waitangi Tribunal Report, dealing with the second stage of the tribunal's Te Paparahi o Te Raki (Northland) inquiry proves a deliberate and systematic collusion between settlers and colonial governments... More>>

Privacy Commissioner: Notable Increase In Data Breaches Reported
This year make your new year’s resolution to be across your privacy obligations. There has been a notable increase in data breaches reported to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner... More>>


Government: Monkeypox Vaccination Available To Eligible People From Next Week
A vaccine for people at risk of mpox (Monkeypox) will be available if prescribed by a medical practitioner to people who meet eligibility criteria from Monday 16 January, says Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall... More>>


Green Party: MPs Write Directly To Grand Ayatollah Khamenei Of Iran
Members of Parliament for the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand have today written to Iran’s Grand Ayatollah Khamenei to condemn the ongoing violence and killing of women’s rights and democracy protesters... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 