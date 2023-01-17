Parliament

Gloomy Start To 2023

Tuesday, 17 January 2023, 12:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

With a record number of businesses bracing for pain in coming months, the Government needs to come back from holiday with a real economic plan, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says.

Results from NZIER’s Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion released today show a net 73 per cent of businesses expect general economic conditions to worsen in coming months – the weakest result on record.

“The Government’s failure to rein in spending and address labour shortages mean Kiwis are being slammed by rapidly rising interest rates. It’s no surprise that the cost of that failure has left businesses feeling gloomy.

“Alarmingly, the number of businesses expecting higher costs and higher prices have increased since the last survey – suggesting more cost of living pain is on the way in 2023.

“Businesses have been slammed by cost pressures and labour shortages for more than a year. It’s well past time for the Government to present a real economic plan.

“But instead of presenting a plan, Labour has been distracted by failed pet-projects like the TVNZ-RNZ merger and Three Waters.

“Kiwis deserve a Government with an economic plan. National would rein in wasteful spending that's adding fuel to the inflation fire, stop adding new costs and taxes, refocus the Reserve Bank on price stability, address worker shortages and let Kiwis keep more of what they earn.”

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Fraught Journey Back To The Centre


Ever since Christopher Luxon became leader, National has adopted a “small target” strategy. This consists of offering nothing to distract the media from its focus on the government’s shortcomings and the public’s discontent with its performance. In particular, the strategy involves releasing no policy alternatives whose own failings might then be picked apart, and become the story. It assumes the media will largely shrug and accept the stonewalling on policy and move on. Here’s how the comms experts define how the strategy should be used by corporates facing unwelcome media scrutiny...
Gordon Campbell: On The Cult Of Political Boldness
The next recession is shaping up as the most predicted event since the Second Coming. There are signs inflation has peaked and is receding without an increase in unemployment. This optimism isn't leading to a pause in the raising of interest rates... More>>

Government: Support To Flooded Tairāwhiti Communities
The Government is making an initial contribution of $150,000 to help communities in Tairāwhiti following ex-Tropical Cyclone Hale.
This contribution is in addition to $100,000 already committed for farmers and growers and support from MSD for displaced communities... More>>

Ngapuhi Settlement: Act With Honour Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi-Ō-Ngāpuhi says the historic Waitangi Tribunal Report, dealing with the second stage of the tribunal's Te Paparahi o Te Raki (Northland) inquiry proves a deliberate and systematic collusion between settlers and colonial governments... More>>

Privacy Commissioner: Notable Increase In Data Breaches Reported
This year make your new year’s resolution to be across your privacy obligations. There has been a notable increase in data breaches reported to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner... More>>

Government: Monkeypox Vaccination Available To Eligible People From Next Week
A vaccine for people at risk of mpox (Monkeypox) will be available if prescribed by a medical practitioner to people who meet eligibility criteria from Monday 16 January, says Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall... More>>


