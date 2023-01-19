Parliament

General Election To Be Held On 14 October 2023

Thursday, 19 January 2023, 1:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The 2023 General Election will be held on Saturday 14 October 2023, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.

“Announcing the election date early in the year provides New Zealanders with certainty and has become the practice of this Government and the previous one, and I believe is best practice,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“Most recent elections have been held in the latter months of the year, so this year’s timing keeps with that tradition and is similar to the 2020 election date.

“Labour will be standing on our strong record of progress. I’m incredibly proud of what we have achieved over these two terms. We are a strong, experienced and effective team that has successfully steered New Zealand through the greatest challenges our country has faced in decades.

“While I won’t be contesting the election, I know the issues that impact New Zealanders most will remain the focus of the Government through this year and into the election.

“The ability for families to make ends meet, to create new opportunities to get ahead and keeping the economy strong and stable in the face of international headwinds will continue to be our focus,” Jacinda Ardern said.

The Governor-General has been advised of the election date.

The Government’s intention is that the House will rise on Thursday the 31st of August and Parliament will be dissolved on Friday the 8th of September.

Writ day will follow on Sunday 10 September 2023, and nominations will close at noon on Friday 15 September 2023. Advance voting will start on Monday 2 October 2023.

The last day for the return of the writ will be Thursday 9 November 2023.

