Businesses At Risk Because Of Soft On Crime Govt

Just 23 businesses have received support in seven months since Labour announced a $6 million crime prevention fund, National’s Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell says.

“New Prime Minister Chris Hipkins’ failings during his tenure as Police Minister are very evident.

“Despite the ongoing retail crime wave, just 23 businesses had been helped by the Government’s $6 million package to 22 December 2023 – an average of barely three per month.

“Aside from providing security for a meagre 23 businesses, nothing else changed under Chris Hipkins’ leadership whilst retail crime was spiking.

“Ram raids and violent youth crime have continued unabated over summer, providing unwelcome fear and tension for many business owners across New Zealand.

"The new Prime Minister promises a ‘back to basics’ approach, but none of his actions as Police Minister suggest that Labour has a plan to rein in the crime wave.

“Chris Hipkins has stated that being a career politician immersed in the Wellington beltway has equipped him with the skills to get things done. That clearly hasn’t helped, given that retail crime, violent crime and gang numbers are through the roof, and Kiwis feel less safe than they did five years ago.

“Unlike Labour, National has a plan to restore law and order. It’s time for the Government to get tough on crime, and it should start by adopting National’s plan to back police and tackle gangs, and our plan to combat youth offending.

"Unless the Government gets serious about fighting crime and cracking down on this offending, 23 businesses getting barricaded is no help at all."

© Scoop Media

