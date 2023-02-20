Parliament

Carl Bates Selected As National’s Candidate In Whanganui

Monday, 20 February 2023, 6:27 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Carl Bates has been selected by local party members as National’s candidate in Whanganui for the 2023 General Election.

Born and raised in Whanganui, Mr Bates returned to New Zealand in 2020 after years overseas building a successful business, Sirdar, appointing and educating boards and directors of companies across Africa, New Zealand and Australia.

“I’m really proud to have the opportunity to campaign hard for Whanganui’s support to elect a National Government as National’s candidate for October’s General Election,” says Mr Bates.

“So many people across our region have been dealing with damage to property, blocked roads and power outages in the past week and my first priority is supporting them. I’m also thinking of our neighbours on the East Coast who bore the brunt of Cyclone Gabrielle and face unimaginable loss.

“Under Labour, families across Whanganui are already struggling with a cost-of-living crisis fueled by the Government’s economic mismanagement. Whether it’s mortgage repayments, groceries or filling up the car, families’ budgets are only getting more stretched, with no plan from Labour to get it under control.

“I’m standing for National because it’s the only party that can address the issues our country is facing and deliver results so all New Zealanders get ahead. In an uncertain international environment, National will be focused on strengthening our economy so we can reduce the cost of living, lift incomes, restore law and order, deliver better health and education outcomes and build the infrastructure we need.

“Another thing I care strongly about is backing our farmers. National will never take for granted the contribution farmers make to our country and will work with them, rather than against them.

“I’m getting to work straight away to campaign for the opportunity to represent Whanganui as a strong local advocate in Chris Luxon’s National team. My job now is to meet as many people as I can across the electorate and earn their support.”

