Bluegreens Forum To Take Place In Blenheim This Weekend

The National Party's annual Bluegreens Forum will take place in Blenheim this weekend, with a focus on discussions around the Resource Management Act (RMA) reform, agriculture and the environment, rewiring New Zealand and addresses from New Zealand's leading environmental NGOs.

National Party Leader, Christopher Luxon, will deliver a keynote address.

The event will also feature Deputy Leader and Finance Spokesperson, Nicola Willis, and representatives from DairyNZ, Beef+Lamb, Forest & Bird, Fish & Game, Greenpeace, and Environmental Defence Society.

"This weekend is an opportunity to hear from a wide range of experts on crucial issues that will impact the future of all New Zealanders," National's Environment Spokesperson Scott Simpson says.

"We are committed to a balanced agenda of growing the New Zealand economy while improving our management of the environment. Our party has a good track record of environmental leadership, and we aim to continue to bring together the best ideas to ensure a future National Government delivers both environmentally and economically.

"As we gather in Blenheim for this year's National Party Bluegreens Forum, our thoughts are with the people who have been affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.”

Note: The Forum will take place on Saturday, 25 February at the ASB Theatre in Blenheim. Registrations open 8am with the Leader’s address beginning at 10am. All sessions are open to the media.

© Scoop Media

