Greens Back School Strike Demands

The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.

“Quite frankly, we are running out of time and I am running out of patience. We need urgent action,” says Green Party Co-leader, James Shaw.

“That’s why today I will join the School Strike for Climate. Like them, I want much more, and much faster, action to protect the climate.

“In the past few weeks, we have seen a glimpse of one possible vision of our future climate.

“The destruction caused by the Auckland floods and Cyclone Gabrielle has been crushing. People have lost their loved ones, and countless lives have been upended. This is climate change.

“But, it doesn’t have to be like this. We don’t have to accept this as our future. What we decide to do next will shape the world our children will inherit from us.

Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson added:

“As part of the Government, the Greens have done more in the last five years to prevent the climate crisis from getting worse, than any government in the last thirty years.

“But we know that more needs to be done. Today has shown us that young people are demanding more of their politicians. This is powerful.

“Only together can we create a future that works for everyone. We need to cut emissions, put a warm, dry, safe roof over everybody’s head, and adapt communities for the effects already here.

“This will enable us to have climate-friendly, resilient communities where everyone has what they need to thrive,” says Marama Davidson.

James Shaw will be addressing the crowd at approximately 3:40 pm.

The School Strike 4 Climate Aotearoa demands are:

No new exploration or mining of new fossil fuel resources. Lower the voting age to 16. 30% marine protected areas by 2025. Support regenerative farming. E-bike rebates for lower-income families.

© Scoop Media



