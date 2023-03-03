Labour Turns A Blind Eye To Drug Driving

Labour’s Road to Zero campaign is once again proving to be all talk and no action after it was revealed that randomised roadside drug testing won’t go ahead as planned, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

“The legislation required to introduce randomised roadside drug testing was passed almost a year ago, giving the Government more than enough time to set up random roadside drug testing in line with its targets.

“But it has since been revealed that the Government has failed to get the necessary test kits for this drug testing program to begin. It is simply not good enough and it is Kiwis that will suffer the consequences of this failed rollout.

“Not only does randomised roadside drug testing act as a deterrent to drug driving, but it also directly saves lives on our roads. It is crucial that setting up randomised roadside drug testing be a priority for the Government.

“While Transport Minister Michael Wood continues to seek more advice, every day that goes by without random roadside drug testing is another day that puts New Zealander’s lives at risk on our roads.

“National is committed to delivering real outcomes when it comes to safety on our roads. If we are elected this year, we would work with Police and other relevant agencies to ensure that programs such as randomised roadside drug testing are rolled out promptly.

“Kiwis deserve a government that actually delivers on what it says, especially when it comes to road safety.”

© Scoop Media



