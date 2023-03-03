Parliament

Labour Turns A Blind Eye To Drug Driving

Friday, 3 March 2023, 1:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Labour’s Road to Zero campaign is once again proving to be all talk and no action after it was revealed that randomised roadside drug testing won’t go ahead as planned, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

“The legislation required to introduce randomised roadside drug testing was passed almost a year ago, giving the Government more than enough time to set up random roadside drug testing in line with its targets.

“But it has since been revealed that the Government has failed to get the necessary test kits for this drug testing program to begin. It is simply not good enough and it is Kiwis that will suffer the consequences of this failed rollout.

“Not only does randomised roadside drug testing act as a deterrent to drug driving, but it also directly saves lives on our roads. It is crucial that setting up randomised roadside drug testing be a priority for the Government.

“While Transport Minister Michael Wood continues to seek more advice, every day that goes by without random roadside drug testing is another day that puts New Zealander’s lives at risk on our roads.

“National is committed to delivering real outcomes when it comes to safety on our roads. If we are elected this year, we would work with Police and other relevant agencies to ensure that programs such as randomised roadside drug testing are rolled out promptly.

“Kiwis deserve a government that actually delivers on what it says, especially when it comes to road safety.”

Gordon Campbell: On The Sacking Of Rob Campbell


Unfortunately, truth was not a defence available to Rob Campbell. He will now be replaced as chair of Te Whatu Ora, the organisation set up to run the public health system after the scrapping of the 19 district health boards. The claims that the government has over-reacted to a private social media post are already being made. Public health veterans like Ian Powell, former head of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists has argued that the sacking was not only unjustified, but unfortunate... More>>


 
 

Government: Statement From Environment Minister On EPA Board Chair
Environment Minister David Parker has today removed Rob Campbell from his role as chair and board member of the Environmental Protection Authority... More>>


National: Kiwis Drowning In Debt
Labour’s mismanagement of the economy is leaving more Kiwis drowning in debt, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government: Immigration Pathway For Ukrainians Extended

One year since Russia launched its illegal war against Ukraine, the Government is expanding the 2022 Special Ukraine Visa to further support those impacted by the war Immigration Minister Michael Wood has announced... More>>


IPCA: Parliament Protest Review Update
The Independent Police Conduct Authority’s inquiry into the Police operations during the protest at, and occupation of Parliament grounds in February - March 2022 is drawing to a close... More>>


Government: 2023 Census Collection Extended For Areas Impacted By Cyclone Gabrielle
The 2023 Census will be extended for areas impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle while the rest of the country should complete the census by 7 March as planned, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Government: States Of National Emergency Extended

The Minister for Emergency Management, Kieran McAnulty has extended the states of national emergency for a further seven days to 7 March for all but one affected region, in response to the widespread impacts caused by Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>

