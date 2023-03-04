Vanessa Weenink Selected As National’s Candidate For Banks Peninsula

General practitioner and Banks Peninsula local Dr Vanessa Weenink has been selected by local party members as National’s candidate for Banks Pensinula in this year’s General Election.

“I’m honoured to have the support of the National Party as its candidate for Banks Peninsula,” says Dr Weenink.

“This fantastic part of Christchurch is my home and I’m getting to work straight away meeting as many people as I can to campaign for a National Government. I’ve spent my career helping people and want to do the same for my community as part of Chris Luxon’s National team.

“The cost-of-living crisis is stretching families’ budgets and it’s clear Labour’s approach isn’t working. The median weekly rent in Christchurch has shot up by $150 under this Government and people with mortgages are facing hundreds of dollars more every week on their repayments.

“As a medical professional, I used to believe Labour’s campaign rhetoric around improving our health system but after almost six years of this Government, I have seen the reality of its approach, which prioritises more bureaucracy over reducing wait times and delivering better services.

“I’m standing for National because it’s the only party capable of strengthening our economy so we can reduce the cost of living, lift incomes, deliver better health and education services, build infrastructure and restore law and order.

“If I earn the support of Banks Peninsula to be its MP, I’ll be highly accessible, visible and focused on the issues that matter to our community.”

