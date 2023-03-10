Tamati Coffey To Retire From Parliament

Tamati Coffey will retire from politics at the upcoming election after six years representing Waiariki, first as an electorate MP and then on the Labour list.

He will carry on being the Labour List MP Based in the Waiariki until the October election.

“After the birth of our second child, I’ve reprioritised where I want to put my energy and that’s into our two kids, Tūtānekai and Taitimu,” Tamati Coffey said on his decision to not contest the Waiariki seat in this year’s general election.

“From being with the Prime Minister and Minister Allan just this week seeing the Taupō town centre come to fruition with huge support from Ngati Tuwharetoa, to helping Eastern Bay whānau through Whakaari and launching free healthy lunches with then Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Kaitao Intermediate, we have delivered for Waiariki.

“I will always be proud of being part of a Labour Government that genuinely works alongside and combines strengths with iwi and local communities to ensure all New Zealanders emerge stronger.

“It has been an amazing journey to have identified a real problem in New Zealand with my surrogacy reforms, one that has affected so many families and their whakapapa aspirations. I remain honoured to have worked with a wide variety of families with lived experience, and surrogacy experts to create modern laws for modern families that I hope will come to pass before the House rises.

“While I entered 2017, campaigning hard to help tackle our local housing crisis, we’ve since seen record investment in Māori and locally-led housing solutions, including papkainga from Rotorua to the Western Bay.

“For Rotorua alone, there’s also 260 more state houses, with 300 more on the way, half the amount of people in emergency housing than there was a year ago, and an active plan underway to exit emergency hotels.

“Congratulations Waiariki, this is the difference we have made together – thank you for the privilege,” Tamati Coffey said.

Tamati will retire from politics at the end of this term, and will carry on being the Labour List MP Based in the Waiariki until the October election.

© Scoop Media

