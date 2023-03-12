Parliament

Tracy Summerfield Selected As National’s Candidate In Wigram

Sunday, 12 March 2023, 2:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Christchurch accountant and businesswoman Tracy Summerfield has been selected as National’s candidate in Wigram for the 2023 General Election.

“I’m incredibly excited to be standing as National’s candidate in Wigram and will get to work straight away listening to people about the issues that matter and campaigning to elect a National Government,” says Ms Summerfield.

“My top priority is addressing the cost-of-living crisis faced by families in Wigram. Paying the mortgage or the rent, or filling up the shopping trolley, is only getting harder and National’s plan to strengthen our economy and reduce the cost of living will make sure all New Zealanders can get ahead.

“Policies like National’s FamilyBoost, which will provide rebates of up to $75 a week to help families with childcare costs, will go a long way to helping people in Wigram have more choices in their weekly budgets.

“Rising crime, particularly youth and retail crime, is making people in Wigram feel less safe and we need a National Government that will end Labour’s soft-on-crime approach. National has released plans to combat serious youth offending and gang crime and I’ll be talking to people in Wigram about these plans over the coming months.

“I’ve built my own small businesses through ambition and grit. I work hard and know how to get things done and I want to use those skills to deliver for our city as an MP in Chris Luxon’s National team. I look forward to meeting as many people as I can across Wigram in the run up to this year’s election.”

Authorised by W Durning, 41 Pipitea St, Wellington

Biographical notes

Tracy Summerfield owned and operated early childhood education centres for over 15 years before selling them in 2021. Over the years, she has worked in accounting and finance roles in the public and private sectors.

Raised in Hornby, Tracy attended local schools before gaining a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Canterbury and becoming a Chartered Accountant. Tracy later completed an MBA from Canterbury and a Graduate Diploma in Early Childhood Teaching, becoming a fully registered teacher over a decade ago.

Tracy has served on the executive board of Early Childhood Council and is an active fundraiser for local charities including the Breast Cancer Foundation, the SPCA and the Wigram Lions.

Tracy and her husband Gavin live in Christchurch and have four children who are in their late teens and early twenties.

