New Plan To Increase Productivity And High Wage Jobs Across Advanced Manufacturing Sector

Monday, 13 March 2023, 10:13 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

A plan to accelerate the growth and transformation of New Zealand’s advanced manufacturing sector was launched at Temperzone in Auckland today by Economic Development Minister Stuart Nash.

The Advanced Manufacturing Industry Transformation Plan (ITP) is one of eight ITPs created to increase productivity and performance in key sectors of the economy.

“The advanced manufacturing sector has significant untapped potential to increase productivity and high wage jobs, and to support the transition to a globally competitive, low emissions economy. This plan sets out how that can be achieved,” Stuart Nash said.

“The Government is focused on the issues in front of New Zealanders right now – cost of living and recovering from Cyclone Gabrielle. These plans set out how we can transform industries by increasing innovation and productivity, and will drive higher wages and living standards in a non-inflationary way.

“This plan will also strengthen our regions – including regions severely impacted by recent extreme weather.

“Advanced manufacturing accounts for 10 per cent of our economy and jobs and 73.5 per cent of goods exports. Almost half of these jobs are in regional New Zealand.

“There is also overwhelming sector support for urgent action to increase capital investment in advanced manufacturing and to develop and attract a diverse high-skill high-wage workforce.

“As a first step, the Government has committed $30 million to implement a number of immediate actions identified in the Plan. This includes $3.65 million for company-specific advice on adopting advanced technologies and processes, $4 million to upskill manufacturing workers in digital skills, and $2.9 million for company-specific support to achieve circular low-emissions manufacturing.”

Brett O’Riley, Chief Executive of the Employers and Manufacturers Association and Co-Chair of the Advanced Manufacturing ITP Steering Group said the strong partnership approach to the plan will be key to its ongoing success.

He says that by continuing to work together, we can build world class advanced manufacturing capability in our New Zealand businesses, increasing productivity and lifting both incomes and profits.

That sentiment was echoed by Rachel Mackintosh, fellow Co-Chair of the Advanced Manufacturing ITP Steering Group and Vice-President of the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi and Assistant National Secretary of E Tū.

She says that the ITP will help transform the industry so that people will choose to work in advanced manufacturing for generations to come, and that New Zealand has the opportunity to harness the creativity of the diverse manufacturing workforce to develop a sustainable industry, where people can build their skills and enjoy decent work and decent wages.

