Government Delivers On Dawn Raids Commitment

The Government is today delivering on one of its commitments as part of the New Zealand Government’s Dawn Raids apology, welcoming a cohort of emerging Pacific leaders to Aotearoa New Zealand participating in the He Manawa Tītī Scholarship Programme.

This cohort will participate in a bespoke leadership training programme that supports partner countries to build knowledge and skills.

“On August 1 2021 the New Zealand Government offered a formal apology for the 1970’s Dawn Raids, and today marks another new chapter and step along the reconciliation journey as we strengthen our ties between Aotearoa New Zealand, tangata whenua and the Pacific,” Deputy Prime Minister and Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs (Pacific Region) Carmel Sepuloni said.

“In welcoming this cohort of emerging Pacific leaders to Aotearoa New Zealand, we’re embracing the opportunity to grow a generation of Pacific leaders that will gain the knowledge and understanding to make a difference to their communities and countries,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

“Fifty years on from the Dawn Raids, the Pacific story continues to evolve, and these scholarships underline our Government’s ongoing commitment to fostering pathways and opportunities for Pacific peoples to contribute to the chapters of that story.

“As part of that story, strong and balanced leadership, across all sectors of society, is critical to the sustainable development of Pacific Island nations. The nations of Fiji, Samoa, Tonga and Tuvalu, from which the emerging leaders come from, will be well-served by fruits of this scholarship programme.

“He Manawa Tītī scholarships take their name from the Māori whakatauki meaning ‘a person of great endurance,’ and aim to increase leadership knowledge and skills for emerging Pacific leaders in the public, private and voluntary sectors; and enhance public and civil society sector efficiency and effectiveness,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

The Minister for Pacific Peoples Barbara Edmonds has heralded the new cohort as another step forward towards a more united Pacific future across Aotearoa New Zealand.

“Through delivering on our reconciliation commitments, we are strengthening our ties with our wider Pacific whānau and ensuring that we truly learn from our past,” Barbara Edmonds said.

“This programme complements existing long-term reconciliation efforts including, the Ministry of Education’s Tulī Takes Flight scholarships offered for Pacific peoples in Aotearoa New Zealand and theTeu le Va - Dawn Raids History Community Fund.

“As our Pacific story continues to evolve, these scholarships provide an opportunity to build proud and confident Pacific leaders who can support our communities here and in our region to thrive,” Barbara Edmonds said.

“Minster Edmonds and I look forward to following these scholars and their leadership achievements throughout the He Manawa Tītī training programme, and over the coming years” Carmel Sepuloni said.

He Manawa Tītī scholarships form part of the goodwill gesture of reconciliation marking the New Zealand Government’s apology for the Dawn Raids. These Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade scholarships, developed for Pacific peoples in the Pacific, complement the Ministry of Education’s Tulī Takes Flight scholarships offered for Pacific peoples in Aotearoa New Zealand.

The twenty-eight recipients, aged between 25 and 35, will be in Aotearoa New Zealand for just over two months for the He Manawa Tītī scholarships leadership training programme.

© Scoop Media

