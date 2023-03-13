Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government Delivers On Dawn Raids Commitment

Monday, 13 March 2023, 12:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Government is today delivering on one of its commitments as part of the New Zealand Government’s Dawn Raids apology, welcoming a cohort of emerging Pacific leaders to Aotearoa New Zealand participating in the He Manawa Tītī Scholarship Programme.

This cohort will participate in a bespoke leadership training programme that supports partner countries to build knowledge and skills.

“On August 1 2021 the New Zealand Government offered a formal apology for the 1970’s Dawn Raids, and today marks another new chapter and step along the reconciliation journey as we strengthen our ties between Aotearoa New Zealand, tangata whenua and the Pacific,” Deputy Prime Minister and Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs (Pacific Region) Carmel Sepuloni said.

“In welcoming this cohort of emerging Pacific leaders to Aotearoa New Zealand, we’re embracing the opportunity to grow a generation of Pacific leaders that will gain the knowledge and understanding to make a difference to their communities and countries,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

“Fifty years on from the Dawn Raids, the Pacific story continues to evolve, and these scholarships underline our Government’s ongoing commitment to fostering pathways and opportunities for Pacific peoples to contribute to the chapters of that story.

“As part of that story, strong and balanced leadership, across all sectors of society, is critical to the sustainable development of Pacific Island nations. The nations of Fiji, Samoa, Tonga and Tuvalu, from which the emerging leaders come from, will be well-served by fruits of this scholarship programme.

“He Manawa Tītī scholarships take their name from the Māori whakatauki meaning ‘a person of great endurance,’ and aim to increase leadership knowledge and skills for emerging Pacific leaders in the public, private and voluntary sectors; and enhance public and civil society sector efficiency and effectiveness,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

The Minister for Pacific Peoples Barbara Edmonds has heralded the new cohort as another step forward towards a more united Pacific future across Aotearoa New Zealand.

“Through delivering on our reconciliation commitments, we are strengthening our ties with our wider Pacific whānau and ensuring that we truly learn from our past,” Barbara Edmonds said.

“This programme complements existing long-term reconciliation efforts including, the Ministry of Education’s Tulī Takes Flight scholarships offered for Pacific peoples in Aotearoa New Zealand and theTeu le Va - Dawn Raids History Community Fund.

“As our Pacific story continues to evolve, these scholarships provide an opportunity to build proud and confident Pacific leaders who can support our communities here and in our region to thrive,” Barbara Edmonds said.

“Minster Edmonds and I look forward to following these scholars and their leadership achievements throughout the He Manawa Tītī training programme, and over the coming years” Carmel Sepuloni said.

He Manawa Tītī scholarships form part of the goodwill gesture of reconciliation marking the New Zealand Government’s apology for the Dawn Raids. These Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade scholarships, developed for Pacific peoples in the Pacific, complement the Ministry of Education’s Tulī Takes Flight scholarships offered for Pacific peoples in Aotearoa New Zealand.

The twenty-eight recipients, aged between 25 and 35, will be in Aotearoa New Zealand for just over two months for the He Manawa Tītī scholarships leadership training programme.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On AUKUS And Australia’s Decision On Nuclear Subs


China may well regard Taiwan as a renegade province. Yet the invasion of Taiwan - as the Australian economist and commentator John Quiggin points out – would pose massive challenges for the forces or Xi Jinping. Basically, sea-borne invasions are very, very difficult to pull off. Even with the benefit of surprise, as he says, the huge Normandy invasion on June 6, 1944 didn’t achieve any of its early targets (e.g. control of the port of Caen] until six weeks later. Even so... More>>


 
 


National: Food Prices Increasing At Fastest Rate In 33 Years
Record food prices are crushing Kiwis at the checkout as the cost of living crisis becomes entrenched under Labour, National Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Labour: Tamati Coffey To Retire From Parliament
Tamati Coffey will retire from politics at the upcoming election after six years representing Waiariki, first as an electorate MP and then on the Labour list. He will carry on being the Labour List MP Based in the Waiariki until the October election... More>>

Taxpayer's Union: Labour Takes Lead As Hipkins's Popularity Continues To Soar
Labour takes the lead for the first time in our poll since March 2022 as it rises 1.1 points on last month to 35.5% while National is up 0.4 points to 34.8%. ACT drops back 2.4 points to 9.3% and the Greens are down 2.1 points to 5.7%... More>>




National: ED Figures Are Worse Than Predicted
Today’s emergency department figures show why the Government has been trying to hide from accountability, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says. “It has been an embarrassing week for the Government... More>>


NZEI: 30,000 Teachers To Strike On 16 March
Around 30,000 primary school teachers and principals, kindergarten teachers and area school teachers and principals have voted to take strike action on Thursday 16 March... More>>


Government: Impacts Of Extreme Weather Yet To Show In Govt Accounts
The Government’s sound financial management means New Zealand is well placed to support families and businesses dealing with cost of living pressures and extreme weather events... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 