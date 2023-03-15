Debbie Ngarewa-Packer Welcomes Seabed Mining Open Letter From Māori, Enviro Groups

Te Pāti Māori Co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is welcoming an open letter from more than 20 marae, hapū, iwi and environmental NGOs and community groups who are calling on Prime Minister Chris Hipkins to support Debbie’s Member’s Bill to ban seabed mining in Aotearoa, at its first reading in the next few weeks.

“I’m thrilled that my bill has received this strong support from tangata whenua and environmental groups, who are fighting every day to protect our oceans and our climate for future generations” said Mrs Ngarewa-Packer.

“The message to the Prime Minister is clear: ban seabed mining and prevent this environmental vandalism that threatens to destroy coastlines and marine ecosystems.

“Recently the government backed a conditional moratorium on seabed mining in international waters, now they must walk the talk and follow through here in Aotearoa.

“They have also just signed the recent UN treaty to protect high seas biodiversity, so they have an opportunity to honour this milestone agreement and protect our moana by supporting my bill.

“Seabed mining has been consistently rejected in the courts and across the board by tangata whenua, coastal communities, environmental groups, fishing interests, and the public at large. My bill would draw a line in the sand and end costly litigation and uncertainty.

“While we are determined to ban this destructive practice, we are open to negotiating on the detail. Government just needs to vote for it to go to select committee so that we can have that debate.

“Tangata whenua, the ocean, and future generations need us to take decisive action to ban seabed mining now” said Ngarewa-Packer.

Open Letter attached

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2303/Seabed_Mining_Open_Letter.pdf

