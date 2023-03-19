Karuna Muthu Selected As National’s Candidate In Rongotai

Strathmore Park lawyer and investor Karuna Muthu has been selected as National’s candidate in Rongotai for the 2023 General Election.

“I’ve called Rongotai home for more than 20 years and it’s an honour to have the opportunity to campaign here for a National Government,” says Mr Muthu.

“Labour is spending $1 billion more per week than when they came to office and there’s nothing to show for it but higher costs. People in Rongotai are bearing the brunt of the cost-of-living crisis fueled by wasteful spending, whether through their skyrocketing mortgage repayments, 33-year record grocery price increases, or weekly rent in Wellington rising by $200 under Labour, it’s harder to cover the basics and get by. Families in Rongotai are wondering where on earth they’re going to find hundreds of dollars more every week.

“I’m standing for National because it’s the only party with a plan to fix the cost-of-living crisis and the ability to deliver on it. We’ll stop Labour’s wasteful spending and competently manage the economy. We’ll also ease the burden on families in Rongotai with policies like FamilyBoost, which provides up to $75 per week in tax rebates to help people with the cost of childcare.

“Another major concern for people in Rongotai is rising crime. According to Police data, the number of victimisations in Wellington City has increased by 45 per cent since 2017. National has also released plans to restore law and order, including by holding serious young offenders to account and setting them on a more productive path by introducing Young Offender Military Academies.

“Families in Rongotai are aspirational and want the opportunity to get ahead in our wonderful capital city. At the moment that aspiration is slipping out of reach. I’ll work incredibly hard to elect a National Government to deliver for the people of Rongotai.

“My wife and I have raised our children here and campaigning to represent this community in Parliament is my chance to give back to a country that has given my family and me so much since we moved here 30 years ago.

“My priority is meeting as many people as I can across the Rongotai electorate so I can hear about their issues and share how I’ll deliver for them as an MP in Chris Luxon’s National team.”

Biographical notes

Karunanidhi (Karuna) Muthu is a self-employed lawyer and business strategist based in Strathmore Park.

Karuna was born in Madurai, India and moved to New Zealand in 1995. He has worked in business and investment strategy for most of his career, supporting start-up ventures and early stage companies. He holds graduate diplomas in business from the University of Auckland and Unitec, and a Bachelor of Laws from Victoria University.

Karuna has served in a range of governance roles in the Wellington community, including as president of Wellington Mutamizh Sangam, which is a group for Tamil New Zealanders to promote Tamil language and culture. He has also been involved in groups focused on digital inclusion and on as a trustee for the Queen Margaret College Foundation Trust.

He and his wife Chitra, a local GP, have three children, the youngest in their final year of high school, and have lived in the Rongotai electorate for 23 years.

