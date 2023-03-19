Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Karuna Muthu Selected As National’s Candidate In Rongotai

Sunday, 19 March 2023, 2:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Strathmore Park lawyer and investor Karuna Muthu has been selected as National’s candidate in Rongotai for the 2023 General Election.

“I’ve called Rongotai home for more than 20 years and it’s an honour to have the opportunity to campaign here for a National Government,” says Mr Muthu.

“Labour is spending $1 billion more per week than when they came to office and there’s nothing to show for it but higher costs. People in Rongotai are bearing the brunt of the cost-of-living crisis fueled by wasteful spending, whether through their skyrocketing mortgage repayments, 33-year record grocery price increases, or weekly rent in Wellington rising by $200 under Labour, it’s harder to cover the basics and get by. Families in Rongotai are wondering where on earth they’re going to find hundreds of dollars more every week.

“I’m standing for National because it’s the only party with a plan to fix the cost-of-living crisis and the ability to deliver on it. We’ll stop Labour’s wasteful spending and competently manage the economy. We’ll also ease the burden on families in Rongotai with policies like FamilyBoost, which provides up to $75 per week in tax rebates to help people with the cost of childcare.

“Another major concern for people in Rongotai is rising crime. According to Police data, the number of victimisations in Wellington City has increased by 45 per cent since 2017. National has also released plans to restore law and order, including by holding serious young offenders to account and setting them on a more productive path by introducing Young Offender Military Academies.

“Families in Rongotai are aspirational and want the opportunity to get ahead in our wonderful capital city. At the moment that aspiration is slipping out of reach. I’ll work incredibly hard to elect a National Government to deliver for the people of Rongotai.

“My wife and I have raised our children here and campaigning to represent this community in Parliament is my chance to give back to a country that has given my family and me so much since we moved here 30 years ago.

“My priority is meeting as many people as I can across the Rongotai electorate so I can hear about their issues and share how I’ll deliver for them as an MP in Chris Luxon’s National team.”

Authorised by W Durning, 41 Pipitea Street, Wellington

Biographical notes

Karunanidhi (Karuna) Muthu is a self-employed lawyer and business strategist based in Strathmore Park.

Karuna was born in Madurai, India and moved to New Zealand in 1995. He has worked in business and investment strategy for most of his career, supporting start-up ventures and early stage companies. He holds graduate diplomas in business from the University of Auckland and Unitec, and a Bachelor of Laws from Victoria University.

Karuna has served in a range of governance roles in the Wellington community, including as president of Wellington Mutamizh Sangam, which is a group for Tamil New Zealanders to promote Tamil language and culture. He has also been involved in groups focused on digital inclusion and on as a trustee for the Queen Margaret College Foundation Trust.

He and his wife Chitra, a local GP, have three children, the youngest in their final year of high school, and have lived in the Rongotai electorate for 23 years.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Firing Stuart Nash, Plus A Music Playlist


Here’s an analogy for the Stuart Nash saga. If people are to be forgiven for their sins, Catholic dogma requires two factors to be present. There has to be a sincere act of confession about what has been done, but also a sincere act of contrition, which signals a painful level of regret exists, and a commitment not to sin in this way again. Belatedly, Labour’s Stuart Nash confessed and offered his resignation from the Police portfolio, but he still seems spectacularly unable to grasp the need for contrition... More>>


 
 

National: Statement From Todd Muller
Since I was a young boy I wished to be an MP. When I entered parliament in 2014, I was determined to bring the best of myself to this special place. In the subsequent nine years I have tried to give my absolute all for my community and my country. In all jobs there comes a time when, if you are honest, you start lacking the enthusiasm and energy you once had... More>>



Government: NZ Still Well Placed To Meet Global Challenges
The economy has continued to show its resilience despite today’s GDP figures showing a modest decline in the December quarter, leaving the Government well positioned to help New Zealanders face cost of living pressures in a challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Statement From The Prime Minister On Stuart Nash
This morning I was made aware of a media interview in which Minister Stuart Nash criticised a decision of the Court and said he had contacted the Police Commissioner to suggest the Police appeal the decision... More>>


Infrastructure Commission: Resource Management Changes Needed To Meet Climate Goals
New research shows that a 50% improvement in resource consent processing times could be needed for New Zealand to meet its 2050 emissions target. Commissioned by Te Waihanga, the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission and developed by Sapere Research Group... More>>



Government: Next Steps Developing Clean Energy For NZ
The Government will progress to the next stage of the NZ Battery Project, looking at the viability of pumped hydro as well as an alternative, multi-technology approach as part of the Government’s long term-plan... More>>


Government: New Legislation To Streamline Cyclone Recovery
The Government is introducing the Severe Weather Emergency Legislation Bill to ensure the recovery and rebuild from Cyclone Gabrielle is streamlined and efficient with unnecessary red tape removed... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 