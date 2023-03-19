Grant McCallum Selected As National’s Candidate In Northland

Grant McCallum

Maungaturoto farmer Grant McCallum has been selected by local party members as National’s candidate in Northland for the 2023 General Election.

“It’s a huge privilege to have the opportunity to campaign for Northland’s support as National’s candidate in this year’s election,” says Mr McCallum.

“I love Northland and will be working tirelessly to earn the right to advocate for my home region as its next local MP in Chris Luxon’s National team. As a local MP, I’ll be laser-focused on issues that matter like the cost of living.

“Labour is spending $1 billion more per week than the previous National Government with nothing to show for it except a cost-of-living crisis that is now driving interest rates sky high. It’s led to significantly higher mortgage repayments and an average weekly rent hike of $195 for Far North renters.

“Families are wondering how on earth they’re going to find hundreds of dollars more every week to cover their mortgage or rent. And this is before they buy groceries – the price of which is increasing at the highest rate in 33 years – or fill up their vehicles. Kiwis deserve better.

“That’s why I’m standing for National. It’s the only party with a plan to strengthen New Zealand’s economy and the ability to deliver on it. National will stop Labour’s wasteful spending and competently manage the economy. It will get the cost of living under control so people in Northland can get ahead.

“Policies like National’s FamilyBoost, which provides up to $75 per week in tax rebates to help people with the cost of childcare, will go a long way to giving families more choices in their weekly budget.

“National also backs farmers. As a farmer myself, I understand the significant contribution farmers make to the economy and to Kiwis, both here in Northland and across the country. With National, I look forward to advocating for farmers and farming communities to reduce their regulatory burden and costs and let them get on with doing what they do best - leading the world in innovative farming practices that help to drive New Zealand forward.

“Throughout my career, delivering for Northland has been my key focus and will be my priority as the local MP. I can’t wait to meet as many people as I can across our region to hear about their issues and campaign to elect a National Government.”

