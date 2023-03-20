Parliament

Labour’s Lack Of Leadership Sees Crime Rate Surge

Monday, 20 March 2023, 2:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

More New Zealanders are now victims of crime which shows Labour is lacking leadership and out of ideas when it comes to law and order, National’s Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell says.

“Data released by Police shows that total victimisations increased from 241,000 in 2017 to over 350,000 in 2022. That’s a 46 per cent increase.

“Worse still, serious assaults resulting in injury have skyrocketed from 9,800 in 2017 to 23,000 last year. That’s a 140 per cent increase.

“This is on top of the increasing number of ram raids with 886 incidents in 2022 – one every ten hours. A 551 per cent increase since 2018.

“These numbers are shocking. Many New Zealanders no longer feel safe in their homes and communities.

“Our rising crime rate shows just how soft Labour is on crime. All Labour has done in the last five years is reduce the prison population by 30 percent and repeal the Three Strikes law, which was designed to deter repeat offenders though longer prison terms.

“What is desperately needed is a government that is focused on not only crime as it happens in communities, but the drivers of crime.

“While Labour is floundering around trying to decide their fourth Police Minister in 12 months National has a plan to restore law and order.

“National will target repeat youth offenders by establishing a Young Serious Offender category, setting up youth military academies and funding community organisations and iwi that have a proven track record in helping young people break the cycle of offending.

“National will crack down on gangs by banning gang patches, stopping gangs gathering in public and accessing firearms, and stopping offenders associating with each other.

“Labour’s next Police Minister has a tough job ahead of them. Four Police Ministers in and it is clear Labour is out of ideas.

“A National led Government will restore law and order so New Zealanders feel safe again.”

