New $13m Renal Unit Supports Taranaki Patients

Tuesday, 21 March 2023, 3:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Dr Ayesha Verrall

Minister of Health

The new renal unit at Taranaki Base Hospital has been officially opened by the Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall this afternoon.

Te Huhi Raupō received around $13 million in government funding as part of Project Maunga Stage 2, the redevelopment of the Taranaki Base Hospital campus.

“It’s an honour to be here, to see for myself how this amazing new facility and its staff will play a key part in the lives of renal patients and their whānau,” said Dr Ayesha Verrall.

“Project Maunga is one of 104 healthcare infrastructure projects worth a total of $6.8 billion that Te Whatu Ora is currently planning and delivering around the motu.

“The Government is committed to improving facilities for patients and staff, and this unit gives an insight into the future of healthcare in Taranaki and other regions.

“What’s particularly impressive here is the emphasis put on best practice design to create healthy, comfortable, and sustainable spaces in the unit. This approach contributes to a better environmental future for all who use it,” said Dr Verrall.

The new single-storey timber building has 10 patient treatment chairs, two training rooms (to help patients learn to carry out their own care), an isolation room, and a self-care room.

“I know from my time working in dialysis units that convenient access to integrated health services is important for people who have to spend several hours a week in these facilities.

That’s why three outpatient rooms mean the facility can now accommodate other services such as social work, dietitian, podiatry and diabetes for patients, providing wrap-around care,” said Dr Verrall.

The staff at the unit care for nearly 400 patients in total, which includes those not yet requiring dialysis and transplant patients.

“This represents an exciting time for Taranaki Base Hospital and Te Whatu Ora,” said Dr Verrall.

“I am confident that the significant investment made in Te Huhui Raupō will be of huge benefit to the Taranaki region.”

Notes:

At the ceremony, Wharehoka Wano, Tumu Whakarito Te Kāhui o Taranaki, gifted the name Te Huhi Raupō to Te Whatu Ora, on behalf of Ngā Iwi o Taranaki and Taumaruroa.

Raupō (also known as bullrush) is a resilient plant whose stalks grow tightly together for mutual support. It bends before the wind and rain before rising once more when the storm has passed. In the same way, Te Huhi Raupō provides support and shelter for the patients who come there, helping them to weather the storms they are experiencing and rise again after treatment.

Taumaruroa: (made up of mana whenua Ngāti Te Whiti and the eight Iwi of Taranaki) is part of the Project Maunga Project Steering Group (PSG), and the Tiriti partner for the project.

Project Maunga: Stage 2 will also see the construction of the New East Wing Building (NEWB), an integrated cancer centre, Energy Centre, and Computer Room, along with the upgrade of critical site wide infrastructure as part of the Seismic Risk Management Plan (SRMP).

Images and footage can be found here: https://tdhb.sharefile.com/d-sf16eeefbc0414b3b8e9d284b189f2c1d

