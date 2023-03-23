Parliament

No Change In Child Poverty

Thursday, 23 March 2023, 2:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

New data released today by StatsNZ shows Labour isn’t making progress on child poverty, National’s Child Poverty Reduction spokesperson Louise Upston says.

“In 2017 Labour promised to lift 100,000 children out of poverty by 2020, measured as children living in homes on less than 50 per cent of the median income. But two years on from that target date, Labour has tragically fallen 81,500 children short.

“Even more disappointingly, Stats NZ says there was no change in 2022. Just as many families and communities are being plagued by child poverty in 2022 as in 2021 – and with the cost of living crisis continuing to bite, it’s hard to see Labour getting any traction in 2023 either.

“It’s not good enough for the Government just to say that they care – people need action and results.

“The only things that the Labour Government has delivered is a public housing waitlist that has skyrocketed up from 5000 to 24,000 since 2017, 3000 children waking up in motels every day, and an estimated one-in-five children growing up in benefit-dependent homes.

“On Labour’s watch, rents are up $175 and food price increases have hit a 30-year high. Labour’s cost-of-living crisis is hitting all Kiwis hard, but once again it’s the most vulnerable who are suffering the most.

“National knows that New Zealanders want to see child poverty rates falling and fewer families in hardship. While Labour fail to make meaningful change, National has a plan.

“National will deliver relief for Kiwi families. FamilyBoost – National’s childcare tax rebate – is expected to benefit 130,000 families, who will benefit up to $3900 a year to help meet their childcare costs. FamilyBoost will make a real difference to families struggling with the cost of living, who despite working harder, are falling further and further behind.

“Our Welfare that Works policy will also see more Kiwis in jobs and the advantages that come from being in employment.

“It’s not kind to consign people to a life on welfare. The best and only long-term path out of child poverty is having a parent in work.”

© Scoop Media

