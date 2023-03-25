Crown apology to Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-a-Rua

Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister Andrew Little has delivered the Crown apology to Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-a-Rua for its historic breaches of Te Tiriti of Waitangi today.

The ceremony was held at Queen Elizabeth Park in Masterton, hosted by Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-a-Rua, with several hundred in attendance.

“I am pleased to deliver this long awaited apology kanohi ki te kanohi as I promised so as many as possible could witness this historic occasion in their rohe,” Andrew Little said.

“This is a momentous day for Ngāti Kahungunu and their settlement journey which has not been without its challenges, but today marks the first step of many more in a renewed partnership between Ngāti Kahungunu and the Crown.”

The Crown apology acknowledges the acts and omissions which breached the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi in its treatment of Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-a-Rua.

This includes the forced cession of tens of thousands of acres of land at Maungaroa in 1845, as well as the failure to act in good faith during rapid and extensive land purchases throughout the 1850s, and in later public works takings. The Crown also failed to honour the gifting of Wairarapa Moana with the promised reserves.

“Today the Crown properly recognises the long-standing association of Ngāti Kahungunu with the whenua and taonga within their rohe and it is my sincere hope that this settlement brings a vibrant future for Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-a-Rua,” Andrew Little said.

Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-a-Rua, two taiwhenua of Ngāti Kahungunu, are a group of interconnected hapū from the Dannevirke and Wairarapa regions and have approximately 12,000 registered members.

The Crown and Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-a-Rua Deed of Settlement can be found here and the Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-a-Rua Claims Settlement Act can be found here.

