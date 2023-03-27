Davidson Should Front Up With Facts Or Resign

“Marama Davidson can’t be an effective Minister if she can’t get basic facts right and instead chooses prejudice. If she can’t front up with evidence for her statement about white men and, she should resign,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence said yesterday, ‘I am the prevention violence Minister, and I know who causes violence in the world, and it’s white cis men.’

“Her outburst would be a firing offence in most Governments. Helen Clark sacked John Tamihere after offensive comments about particular groups came to light. Will Chris Hipkins apply the same standard?

“Davidson’s comments are outrageous and extremely inappropriate for a Minister that is responsible for reducing family violence and harm.

“Family violence and harm does not discriminate and her obvious bias against one race is deeply troubling.

“The Cabinet Manual says: ‘Ministers are expected to…behave in a way that upholds, and is seen to uphold, the highest ethical standards. This includes exercising a professional approach and good judgement in their interactions with the public and officials, and in all their communications, personal and professional. Ultimately, Ministers are accountable to the Prime Minister for their behaviour.’

“No reasonable person can credibly claim that Davidson’s rant ‘exercised a professional approach and good judgement’. Will Chris Hipkins hold her to that standard? Or will he continue to set a low bar for ministerial conduct like he did with Stuart Nash?

“We hardly ever hear from Davidson. We didn’t hear from her during reports of a spike in family violence in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle. She’s sent two press releases as the Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence in the last 242 days.

“When we do hear from her, it’s to target a particular group.

“New Zealanders deserve better from their representatives. Davidson should front up with evidence for her statement or resign.”

