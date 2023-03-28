Hipkins Pays Price For Low Standards

“The Prime Minister will now pay the price for having low ministerial standards and being unable to sack Ministers, just like Jacinda Ardern”, says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“ACT called for Stuart Nash to be sacked on Day 1. He interfered with a Police prosecution and should have been out the door like Maurice Williamson was when he called the Police up to talk about his mate.

“But, like Jacinda Ardern, Chris Hipkins lacks the decisiveness required to hold poor-performing and ethically-challenged Ministers to account.

“Hipkins likes to spin that he’s different from Ardern, but he’s not. He just can’t sack Ministers that need to go.

“Hipkins said he asked for an assurance that Stuart Nash had done nothing else that would breach the Cabinet Manual and got that assurance. He clearly did a poor job of it.

“Hipkins will now pay a price for having low standards and being unable to manage his Cabinet.”

