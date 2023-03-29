Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Prime Minister Must Explain Nash Cover-up

Wednesday, 29 March 2023, 3:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins needs to explain why the Prime Minister’s Office has, for two years, covered up the existence of an email showing sacked Cabinet Minister Stuart Nash

was leaking confidential Cabinet details to donors, National Leader Christopher Luxon says.

“Mr Hipkins admitted in Parliament today that in 2021 Stuart Nash’s office told the Prime Minister’s Office that an Official Information Act request had uncovered an email in which Mr Nash gave details of confidential Cabinet discussions to donors. This is a flagrant breach of Cabinet rules.

“However, the email was deemed out of scope and therefore hidden from public view until yesterday when a copy was sent to the media, resulting in Mr Hipkins sacking Mr Nash from Cabinet.

“But Mr Hipkins’ revelations that the Prime Minister’s Office has known for around two years that such an email or emails exist, is damning.

“Mr Hipkins said that neither he nor his predecessor Jacinda Ardern, or their respective Chiefs of Staff knew of the existence of the emails until yesterday.

“That may be because their staff deliberately chose not to tell them, allowing the Prime Ministers the opportunity for ‘plausible deniability’.

“But Mr Hipkins’ revelations today prove that at least one staff member in Mr Nash’s office and Ms Ardern’s office saw the emails and therefore have known that Mr Nash was leaking to donors.

“This is a serious and shocking revelation, and the public deserves to know why, when staff in Mr Nash’s office and the PMO knew of his behaviour, he was allowed to continue in Cabinet until yesterday.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Banning Of Tik Tok


For a serial offender like Stuart Nash, it was inevitable that another skeleton would emerge from his closet, and end his ministerial career. This one though, was a whopper. Previously, Nash had tried to tell the Police how to do their job. He had also tried to tell the courts how to do their job. He had rung up immigration officials to query whether they were doing right by someone in his electorate. He was a disaster zone... More>>


 
 

National: Delivery Key To Second Auckland Harbour Crossing
Labour’s rushed announcement of a second Auckland Harbour crossing is nothing but a desperate attempt to distract from their failures, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says... More>>

ALSO:


National: Independent Inquiry Needed Into Nash Actions
A thorough and independent inquiry is needed into revelations that disgraced Cabinet Minister Stuart Nash shared confidential Cabinet deliberations with contacts and donors, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

Hamilton City Council: Statement From Mayor Paula Southgate: Hamilton’s LGNZ Membership
I was disappointed to see yesterday afternoon’s announcement that Auckland has chosen to leave Local Government NZ (LGNZ). Hamilton’s membership of LGNZ is one of collaboration and sharing... More>>



Government: Law Changed To Protect Subcontractors
Changes have been made to legislation to give subcontractors the confidence they will be paid the retention money they are owed should the head contractor’s business fail... More>>



Greens: Statement From Marama Davidson
On Saturday morning, I was hit by a motorcyclist who struck me at a pedestrian crossing. The person who hit me was part of a convoy of motorcyclists. A short time after the incident, I was confronted by a representative... More>>


ActionStation: Thousands Come In Behind Call For Free Dental Care For Adults
Over 10,000 people have signed a petition calling for dental care to be brought into the public healthcare system. On Monday, polling was released showing strong public support for dental care to be funded for adults as it is for children... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 