Have Your Say On Changes To Education Sector Regulations

The Education and Workforce Committee is calling for submissions on the Regulatory Systems (Education) Amendment Bill.

The bill would make a number of changes to the Ngarimu VC and 28th (Māori) Battalion Memorial Scholarship Fund Act 1945, and the Pacific Education Foundation Act 1972. It would also make changes relating to the Kiwi Access card (previously known as the 18+ card), and Police vets for childcare centres.

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Monday, 1 May 2023.

For more details about the bill:

