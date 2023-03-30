Have Your Say On Changes To Education Sector Regulations
Thursday, 30 March 2023, 12:01 am
Press Release: The Education and Workforce Committee
The Education and Workforce Committee is calling for
submissions on the Regulatory Systems (Education) Amendment
Bill.
The bill would make a number of changes to the
Ngarimu VC and 28th (Māori) Battalion Memorial Scholarship
Fund Act 1945, and the Pacific Education Foundation Act
1972. It would also make changes relating to the Kiwi Access
card (previously known as the 18+ card), and Police vets for
childcare centres.
Make
a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Monday, 1 May
2023.
For more details about the bill:
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
For a serial offender like Stuart Nash, it was inevitable that another skeleton would emerge from his closet, and end his ministerial career. This one though, was a whopper. Previously, Nash had tried to tell the Police how to do their job. He had also tried to tell the courts how to do their job. He had rung up immigration officials to query whether they were doing right by someone in his electorate. He was a disaster zone... More>>