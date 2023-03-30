Have You Say On Changes To The Education And Training Act

The Education and Workforce Committee is calling for submissions on the Education and Training Amendment Bill (No 3).

The bill would make a number of amendments to the Education and Training Act 2020, including:

· establishing a new governance framework for wānanga

· altering school board eligibility criteria and election processes

· permitting the Ministry of Education to access early childhood education data from Statistics New Zealand

· changing the status of Kura Kaupapa Māori, which have been treated as designated character schools since 2017

· ensuring employers assess Police vets for non-teaching employees and contractors

· requiring university and wānanga annual reports to include information about employee remuneration of $100,000 per annum or more

· changing the term of office provisions for council members of Te Pūkenga.

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Monday, 1 May 2023.

For more details about the bill:

© Scoop Media

